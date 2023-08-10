Jackson State football alum Dallas Daniels and Prairie View A&M football alum Tristen Wallace were selected in Wednesday's XFL Combine Rights Draft, per a release by the league. These two HBCU wide receivers were among the 28 players chosen by seven different teams. The draft was open to players who had participated in various XFL combines and showcases during the summer, showcasing their skills and potential.

Dallas Daniels, who played football at Jackson State under the guidance of then-head coach Deion Sanders, had an impressive 2022 season. He became a favorite target of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and finished the year with 692 receiving yards on 63 receptions, scoring 6 touchdowns. Daniels gained recognition as a potential HBCU prospect for the 2023 NFL Draft and generated significant buzz during the Spring. Ultimately, his teammate Isaiah Bolden was the only HBCU player selected in the draft. Daniels went on to sign a 3-year, $2.69 million Undrafted Free Agent deal with the Denver Broncos, although he was subsequently waived.

Tristen Wallace's journey in college football took him from redshirting at Oregon in his freshman year to playing a season at Trinity Valley Community College before transferring to Prairie View A&M. He made significant contributions during his two seasons with the Panthers, earning recognition as a second team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) player in 2018. That season, he recorded 629 receiving yards on 38 receptions, scoring 4 touchdowns. In the 2019 school year, Wallace continued to showcase his skills, leading the team in receptions with 40 catches for 485 yards and 2 touchdowns. Despite his impressive performances, Wallace's hopes of being selected in the 2021 NFL Draft were not realized, as no HBCU players were chosen.

Both players look to capitalize on the opportunity to play professionally in the XFL. The season is expected to kick off in Spring 2024.