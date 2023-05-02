The New England Patriots recently picked Jacksonville State cornerback Isaiah Bolden, the sole HBCU player selected in the 2023 NFL Draft. Deion Sanders, NFL legend and Bolden’s college coach, slammed the league for overlooking HBCU talent while praising Bolden’s abilities.

Bolden also took to Twitter to express his agreement with Sanders’ statement. He shared his gratitude for the opportunity to join the Patriots. In his tweet, Bolden stated: “Only time I’ll speak on this. I agree 1000% with Deion Sanders’ statement. And beyond thankful for the opportunity to be selected by the Patriots. Let’s get to work.”

Bolden’s public acknowledgement of his agreement with Sanders’ message emphasizes the importance of HBCU talent being recognized in the NFL. Despite the league’s long history of underrepresenting these athletes, Bolden is focused on his future with the Patriots, eager to prove his worth on the field and contribute to the success of his new team.

Isaiah Bolden has built a strong resume leading up to his selection by the Patriots. He started at Florida State University, where he redshirted his first season. As a redshirt freshman, Bolden played in all 13 games, amassing nine tackles and one interception, and contributing as a kickoff returner. Following his transfer to Jackson State University, he continued to dominate on the field. As a junior, he played in 10 games and notched eight tackles. During his senior season, he played in 13 games, racking up 44 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.

Bolden’s impressive stats and scouting report highlight his outstanding height, weight, and speed numbers. With the strength and length to squeeze vertical routes and a sudden burst to close out loose receivers, he is a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, he is a physical player with upside as a run defender and two career kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Despite the presence of 33 players with HBCU ties on 17 NFL teams at the start of the 2022 season, there is a noticeable shortage of players from these institutions. Nonetheless, HBCU alumni such as Jerry Rice, Shannon Sharpe and Michael Strahan have had Hall of Fame NFL careers, demonstrating the exceptional talent these schools produce.

Isaiah Bolden’s NFL Draft selection is a testament to his hard work and dedication, as well as the quality of talent HBCU institutions can produce. With support from prominent figures like Deion Sanders, the league may begin to pay more attention to these talented players in future drafts.