It seems like UNC's Drake Maye is a Shedeur Sanders fan. The former Jackson State QB has many on the FBS level excited to see his play with Colorado, but Maye is particularly fired up to see what he does in the Pac-12.

“Over there on the west coast, they don't run into many of the guys on the east coast. He's a great player, and they have it going on there in Colorado. It would be fun to watch him do his thing.” Drake Maye said in an exclusive interview with BuffsBeat.

Shedeur Sanders is sure to draw a lot of attention in his first season of FBS play. The star QB played two seasons at Jackson State University and put up big numbers. He posted career numbers of 6,983 with 616 completions on 901 attempts and 70 Touchdowns. Sanders only had 14 interceptions in his two years with the Tigers and passed for 268.6 yards per game. His play earned him 2021 SWAC Freshman Of The Year honors and the prestigious Deacon Jones Award.

Maye should know how to spot elite quarterback play. The UNC starting QB had a standout season last year that earned him significant Heisman Trophy buzz. Maye threw for 4,410 yards and 39 TDs. Ironically, Maye's first game of last season was against Florida A&M in Week 0. He threw for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 55 yards, including a 42-yard run that put the Tar Heels in the red zone. On the next play, Maye threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Morales for the first score of the game.

Both Maye and Sanders start their season in week 1. The Buffaloes head to TCU on Saturday, September 3rd at 12 PM with the game airing on Fox. UNC faces off against the University of South Carolina in the Duke's Mayo Classic at 7:30 PM. The season opener will air on ABC.