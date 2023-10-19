Barring a pregame setback, the Jacksonville Jaguars expect starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence to suit up for Thursday night's game against the New Orleans Saints, Jags head coach Doug Pederson told Ed Werder. Lawrence was officially listed as questionable during the short week due to a knee injury he suffered last Sunday in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Lawrence has never missed a game in his NFL career, carrying a 40-game starting streak into Thursday night's contest. Despite being limited in practice all week, it appears he's going to give it a go and at least start the game.

Lawrence and the Jaguars offense have improved over the last three weeks after a disastrous start to the season. Jacksonville was 1-2 and held to 26 combined points in a pair of losses entering Week 4. The Jags have won three straight since then, averaging over 28 points a game in that span. Lawrence completed over 70 percent of his passes and had a passer rating of 100.2 in those three games.

The Jaguars have a pair of road games before their bye week in Week 9, starting with Thursday night's game in New Orleans. Jacksonville played two consecutive games in London earlier this month meaning the Jaguars have one true home game in a six week span.

The Saints offer a tough test for Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars, especially on a short week. New Orleans' quarterback Derek Carr is dealing with an injury himself as he continues to play through a shoulder sprain. The Saints are 3-3 and coming off a road loss to the Houston Texans last week.

Trevor Lawrence's official game status will be revealed a couple of hours before kickoff, but he should be under center for Jacksonville.