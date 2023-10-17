Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence went down late in the Jags' 37-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. The injury took place when Lawrence was taken down by Colts defensive end Samson Ebukam in the fourth quarter.

The good news for the Jaguars is the injury is not serious, but he still has a knee sprain. If Lawrence plans to play in the Thursday Night Football game versus the New Orleans Saints, he'll have to make a quick turnaround. Jags fans will be pleased to hear that Lawrence is optimistic about returning to play for Thursday's game.

“I’m gonna do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better today than I would have thought, so I like how I am progressing,” via Jaguars Twitter.

Prior to the injury, Trevor Lawrence went 20-30 for 181 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. On the season, Lawrence has completed 67.1% for 1,439 yards and seven touchdowns three interceptions. The Jaguars are riding a three-game win streak that has propelled them to the top of the AFC South with a 4-2 record.

The official decision on whether or not Lawrence will play will not be made until Thursday. If Lawrence is unable to go, it will be the first game he has missed in his career so far. Backup quarterback C.J. Beathard would then get the start for the Jaguars. If Beathard gets the start, the Jags will want to rely on their defense to overwhelm the Saints offense and keep the New Orleans defense from winning the game.