On Thursday Night Football, the Jacksonville Jaguars are set to take on the New Orleans Saints, but there is a bigger question at hand in terms of their star quarterback. The question is: Is Trevor Lawrence playing tonight vs. the Saints?

Trevor Lawrence injury status vs. Saints

Trevor Lawrence suffered from a left knee injury and it seems like it'll be a game-time decision. The Jaguars will work out Lawrence before the game tonight to see if he can play with the knee sprain according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lawrence sustained the injury last weekend against the Indianapolis Colts in the final three minutes of the game where he ran and landed awkwardly on a tackle by a defender. The Clemson-alum said to the media Tuesday that he's been progressing well in dealing with his injury and that he wants to play against the Saints.

“I'm going to do everything I can to be out there,” Lawrence said. “I feel a lot better today than I would've thought. So I like how I'm progressing, and I'm going to do everything I can to be out there on Thursday.

If Lawrence can't go tonight, it'll be C.J. Beathard who will get the start and try to lead the offense against the 3-3 Saints who are looking to bounce back after they lost to the Houston Texans. When it comes to the Jaguars, they're 4-2 and have a one-game lead in the AFC South as the Colts and Texans are both 3-3.

With the AFC South still up for grabs at the moment, Lawrence missing tonight's game could be significant depending on how other teams in the division are playing. So far on the season, the former No. 1 overall pick has thrown for 1,439 yards, seven touchdowns, and three interceptions.

So, is Trevor Lawrence is playing tonight vs. the Saints? The answer is still up in the air.