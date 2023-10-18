We have a Jacksonville Jaguars Week 7 game scheduled against the New Orleans Saints. The Jaguars are coming off a win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6, and they are now preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7. The Jaguars have been on a roll lately, winning three straight games in impressive fashion. However, they have some serious injury concerns moving forward. As the Jaguars prepare to face the Saints, here are four bold predictions for the game that could lead to another defeat for Jacksonville.

Jacksonville Jaguars Lost in Week 6

The Jaguars defeated the Colts in Week 6 with a score of 37-20. The game was held at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida, and both teams had a 3-2 record coming into the game. The Jaguars had won eight straight games at home against the Colts, and they continued their winning streak with a strong performance. Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars' star quarterback, completed 20 of 30 pass attempts and threw two touchdowns but added one interception. He finished with a 91-plus passer rating. The Jaguars' defense also had a huge day, contributing to the team's victory.

The Colts, on the other hand, struggled to keep up with the Jaguars' offense and defense. Despite having a chance to beat their division rival, the Colts were unable to capitalize on their opportunities. The loss dropped the Colts to a 3-3 record, while the Jaguars improved to 4-2. The game was a significant win for the Jaguars. It helped them maintain their lead in the AFC South division.

Here are our four bold predictions for the Jacksonville Jaguars as they face the New Orleans Saints in Week 7.

1. Trevor Lawrence Plays

As the Jaguars prepare to face the Saints in Week 7, there is anxiety surrounding Trevor Lawrence's potential participation. Despite a knee injury that limited his practice on Tuesday, the Jaguars maintain their optimism regarding his availability for the Thursday game against the Saints. According to reports, Lawrence was observed engaging in individual drills during the open part of Tuesday's practice. That happened while he wore a protective brace on his injured left knee. Recall that he sprained it in their recent victory over the Colts. Although CJ Beathard, the backup quarterback, took the majority of the first-team reps on Tuesday, Beathard himself expressed confidence in Lawrence starting on Thursday. As such, we believe head coach Doug Pederson will play Lawrence this week.

2. Ridley Rebounds

In the Jaguars' Week 6 win over the Colts, Calvin Ridley was targeted eight times and managed to catch four of those passes for 30 yards. Additionally, he had one rushing attempt that resulted in a loss of four yards. While Ridley ranked second on the team in receptions behind Evan Engram, he led the Jaguars in the number of targets. However, his total yardage from this game left much to be desired. In the prior week against the Bills in London, Ridley had a standout performance with 122 receiving yards. Therefore, his subpar performance on Sunday was particularly disappointing. Ridley now looks ahead to a Week 7 away game against the Saints on Thursday night. We feel he's due to bounce back. Count on him to put up 60+ receiving yards and get his third touchdown of the season.

3. Engram Excels Again

In Week 6, Evan Engram was the primary target for Lawrence. Engram caught all seven passes thrown his way for a total of 41 yards. This was particularly notable as Lawrence's output was limited to 181 passing yards at an average of 6.0 yards per attempt due to his knee injury. Engram's consistent performance in recent weeks is evident with seven receptions in three of the last four games. Take note that he has already been targeted 44 times in the first six games of the season. That puts him on track to surpass his target count from the previous year. Engram's next challenge is to face the Saints' defense in a Week 7 away game. We believe that regardless of which quarterback plays, Engram will excel once more. Look for him to put up over 50 receiving yards.

4. Jacksonville Wins Despite Uncertainty

The upcoming game between the Jaguars and the Saints is riddled with uncertainty. Of course, this primarily revolves around the status of Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Despite Jacksonville's three consecutive victories and New Orleans' recent struggles, the outcome of the game remains uncertain. Lawrence's knee injury is a cause for concern, but the team is hopeful that he will play. The short turnaround benefits the Saints. However, their offensive struggles, led by Derek Carr, still leave room for improvement. Jacksonville also has a solid track record on the road and demonstrated in their last game that their success in London was not a fluke. While it might be more challenging if Lawrence sits out, the Saints have yet to find the consistency needed to contend with Jacksonville's versatile offense.

Looking Ahead

In the midst of these bold predictions and the anticipation surrounding the Jacksonville Jaguars' clash with the New Orleans Saints in Week 7, one thing remains clear: uncertainty is the name of the game. Trevor Lawrence's potential return, the redemption quest of players like Calvin Ridley, and the consistent performance of Evan Engram are all pivotal elements in this matchup. With both teams seeking to find their rhythm, this game is set to be a battle of resilience and adaptability. Jacksonville's multi-dimensional offense should outshine the Saints here. Regardless of the outcome, though, this game promises to be a compelling chapter in the ongoing narrative of the NFL season.