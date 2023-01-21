Jalen Hurts is proving to be the next solid quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles after getting selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Although he’s not a superstar just yet, he’s in the right path in becoming a major contributor for the Eagles franchise, leading them to the NFC’s best record in 2022. There’s no question that Hurts has his sights focused on establishing himself in the NFL, especially after a stellar college career that drew high expectations. Because of this, it looks like Hurts hasn’t had the time to get himself into romantic relationships. However, he did find himself in a relationship just a few years ago. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend Bry Burrows.

Jalen Hurts’ Girlfriend Bry Burrows

Bry Burrows and Jalen Hurts reportedly met and dated when they both attended University of Alabama from 2016 to 2019.

Bry’s full name is Bryonna Nicole Rivera Burrows. According to her LinkedIn Profile, she attended Kennesaw Mountain High School, where she earned the Most Spirited Award and the Principal Leadership Award.

After high school, Bry went on to take her undergraduate degree in University of Alabama and earned a degree in political science. In the process, she also went to University of Granada in 2015, where she achieved a Bachelor of Arts and Science in Latin American Literature.

Bry was one of the top students in college. She was part of the Deans List and honor roll of the University of Alabama. In her stay there, she was also part of the Golden Key International Honour Society, which is the largest collegiate honor society that only invites the top 15% of college and university students based on their academic performance. Moreover, she also earned other awards such as the Blue Key Honor Society, Most Outstanding Junior, Order of Omega, Cardinal Key Honor Society, and The Elliot Society. Aside from her academic achievements in University of Alabama, Bry was also elected as a candidate for Alabama’s 2016 Homecoming Queen.

"No words to describe the humble reminder of Honors Day at #UA. Knowing I have been recognized is priceless." -Bry Rivera Burrows #TodayAtUApic.twitter.com/0ZnXjieOix — The Univ. of Alabama (@UofAlabama) April 7, 2017

While studying for her undergraduate degree, Bry also took on jobs as a college student. She worked as an intern for companies such as Crimson Tide Productions, Brown-Forman, and E&J Gallo Winery. Bry was also a Student Teacher in The Alberta School of Performing Arts as part of the Spanish Outreach. Moreover, Bry also served as Vice President for college organizations such as Alpha Kappa Alpha and National Pan-Hellenic Council, Inc. She was also a student ambassador for Capstone Men and Women.

After graduating from University of Alabama in 2017, Bry returned to her alma matter and took on a master’s degree in Business Administration, concentrating in Strategy. In the process, she also served as a Graduate Assistant for the same university. Furthermore, while earning her MBA, Bry took an active role by serving as the Vice President of the MBA Association and the captain of the MBA Case Team.

.@MandersonUA MBA student Bryonna Burrows, our next #WomenofCulverhouse feature, is a passionate advocate for advancing student life on campus and continues to lead by serving as vice president of the MBA Association and captain of the national award-winning MBA Case Team. pic.twitter.com/hWrZg2GukM — Culverhouse College of Business (@culverhouseua) September 19, 2018

In fact, as captain of the Manderson Case Team, Bry helped the team achieve new heights including a bronze finish at the 16th Annual Race & Case Competition held at the University of Denver’s Daniels College of Business.

Is it even a weekend without a successful Case Competition? Congratulations Smith Hart, Bry Burrows, Everette Dawkins, and John Clary on your 3️⃣rd place finish in @UofDenver’s 15th annual Race and Case MBA Case Competition! 🏆🎿 #EmbraceTheCase#MandersonMatterspic.twitter.com/3KOZpKGhrl — Manderson Business (@MandersonUA) March 3, 2019

Bry would go on to finish her MBA by 2019. Afterward, she worked for IT services and consulting company in Dallas, IBM, and has been working there for nearly three years. Bry initially started as a Senior Solutions Sales Specialist. Seven months later, she became the company’s Financial Sales Executive. She mainly operated in the industrial market, specifically on oil and gas. Roughly a year later, Bry was promoted to IBM’s Software Financing Leader where she focuses on the industrial US market. This is a job position she still holds up to this day.

Unfortunately, Bry and Jalen are no longer together. According to reports, the couple only dated briefly and may have ended when Jalen moved out of the University of Alabama. After three seasons of productive football with Alabama, Jalen used his final year of college eligibility to transfer and to play for the University of Oklahoma.

The last time the two interacted was when Bry was discovered to be in attendance at Mercedes Benz stadium when the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons faced off. People speculated that Bry was watching the game to give her support to Jalen. This certainly opened the doors for the two to rekindle their relationship.

However, the two are currently living very separate lives, with Jalen in the midst of a blossoming NFL career and with Bry thriving in the IT industry. While it’s sad to see them go their separate ways, it’s also nice to see them thrive in their respective careers. Nonetheless, this is all the information we have on the now-former Jalen Hurts’ girlfriend Bry Burrows.