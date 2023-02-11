Jalen Hurts is an American football player who plays quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles. The third-year player coming out of Oklahoma was a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft and now looks like an absolute steal for the Eagles. This season, he made the starting position his own, making both the Pro Bowl game and the second-team All-Pro, together with the Bert Bell Award. He has been impressive in the playoffs as well, leading the Eagles to their first Super Bowl appearance since the title they won in 2017. Now, with the big game coming up very soon, it would be great to see how the NFL life has changed the financial fortune of the quarterback. Let’s look at Jalen Hurts’ net worth in 2023.

Jalen Hurts’ Net Worth in 2023 (estimated): $2 million

According to an estimation by various sources including Celebrity Net Worth, Jalen Hurts’ net worth is around $2 million. Given that his NFL career is just starting off, and that he was a second-round selection in the draft, it is expected for Hurts to not be paid in accordance with the ability he showcased this season. Of course, he is still young and will likely get a huge extension as soon as his contract is up, together with more endorsements, as his stock around the league rises up. His current contract is up after the upcoming 2023 season, and he is likely to extend the deal with the Eagles. Now, before we get to huge contracts and NFL success, let’s take a look into the early life of Jalen Hurts.

Jalen Hurts was born in Houston, Texas, on the 7th of August, 1998. He was born into a true football family, as his father was coaching the Channelview High School football team, the high school which Hurts attended. Additionally, his brother, Averion, was a quarterback at Texas Southern University, and now occupies one of the coaching spots at the University of Alabama. When it comes to Jalen, he was the starting quarterback in high school, earning the honor of being a four-star recruit and catching the attention of the University of Alabama, one of the most prestigious football schools in the nation. He ended up going there in 2016 when he finished high school.

His first season for the Alabama Crimson Tide started off as a struggle to get the starting QB spot, but Jalen Hurts was able to secure it and hold on to it after the first game of the season. The second and third seasons at Alabama did not carry that much success for the future Eagles QB. He was benched in the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship game versus the Georgia Bulldogs, after falling behind 13-0 at the half. His replacement, Tua Tagovailoa, turned it around for Alabama, winning the starting spot for next season. Hurts still saw time in his junior year, even leading the team to a win versus the Bulldogs for the 2018 SEC Championship game, but still decided to leave and go to Oklahoma for his final year of eligibility.

When the time came to go to the NFL, Hurts likely expected more than a spot in the second round, and a third-string quarterback spot on the Eagles. Still, Hurts came into the team and by Week 2 became the backup QB. After Carson Wentz did not play well, Hurts became the starting quarterback and went 1-3 in his four starts. However, by the second season, when he became the full-time starter, it was much better, as the Eagles went 8-7 in his 15 starts, ultimately falling in the playoffs to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Now, his third season is where Jalen Hurts really came into his own, going 14-1 in his 15 starts for the Eagles. Not only that, but Hurts also led the team to the first spot in the AFC, with a 14-3 record, losing both games when Hurts was not playing. In the postseason, the Eagles easily disposed of the New York Giants in the Divisional Playoffs and did the same to the San Francisco 49ers in the AFC Championship game. Now, with the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs imminent, the Eagles and Hurts will look to replicate the 2017 success, when the Eagles won the Lombardi trophy.

When it comes to his financial status, most of the money Jalen Hurts earns comes from his contract. He signed a four-year, $6 million deal with the Eagles, with the bulk of that money coming this season, where Hurts earned $4.3 million as base salary, together with a $485,000 signing bonus. Additionally, he has endorsed such products as G.O.A.T Fuel, Gilette, Pepsi, and Lemon Perfect, to name a few, according to OSDB.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jalen Hurts’ net worth?