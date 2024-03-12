Jarred Vanderbilt's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. Vanderbilt is a power forward for the Los Angeles Lakers. For this piece, let's take a closer look at Jarred Vanderbilt's net worth in 2024.
What is Jarred Vanderbilt's net worth in 2024?: $5 million (estimate)
Jarred Vanderbilt's net worth in 2024 is $5 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Marca.
Jarred Vanderbilt was born on April 3, 1999, in Houston. He attended Victory Prep High School where Vanderbilt kickstarted his amateur basketball career.
During his senior year, he put up 28.5 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game, based on sources. For his efforts, Vanderbilt was named a McDonald's All-American.
Coming out of high school, Vanderbilt was a five-star recruit according to ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs, including TCU, Oregon, North Carolina, and Kentucky.
Vanderbilt ended up at Kentucky. In his lone season for the Wildcats, he averaged 5.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt is drafted by the Magic, traded to Nuggets
After just one season in a Wildcats uniform, Vanderbilt declared for the 2018 NBA Draft, foregoing his remaining years of college eligibility. On draft night, Vanderbilt was selected in the second round with the 41st overall pick by the Orlando Magic.
However, in the same night, the Magic traded him to the Denver Nuggets in exchange for Justin Jackson and a second-round pick. Shortly after, Vanderbilt signed a three-year rookie deal with the Nuggets worth $3.9 million.
In his rookie season, Vanderbilt saw limited action, playing in only 4.1 minutes per game. Vanderbilt registered 1.4 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 0.2 assists per game.
While playing in the NBA, Vanderbilt also suited up for the Delaware Blue Coats of the NBA G-League. Here, he averaged 7.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
Jarred Vanderbilt is traded to the Timberwolves
During his sophomore year, Vanderbilt was part of a four-team trade that saw him land in Minnesota. In the 2019-20 season, Vanderbilt only played for two games with the Timberwolves. He put up 1.0 points and 0.5 rebounds per game in limited action.
However, Vanderbilt spent most of the season in the NBA G-League, suiting up for three different G-League teams, including the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, Windy City Bulls, and the Iowa Wolves. At the G-League, Vanderbilt emerged as a double-double threat by averaging 14.8 points and 10.1 rebounds per outing.
After a lengthy stint at the G-League, Vanderbilt became a solid role player for the Timberwolves during the 2020-21 season. Mostly coming off the bench, Vanderbilt averaged a solid 5.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.
After a respectable third season in the NBA, Vanderbilt agreed to play for the Wolves on a three-year deal that will pay him $13.12 million, as per reports. Fresh from signing the deal, Vanderbilt tallied an impressive season. He produced 6.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the 2021-22 season.
Jarred Vanderbilt is traded to the Jazz
Despite carving out a role with the Timberwolves, Vanderbilt found himself traded to the Utah Jazz during the 2022 offseason in a deal that was headlined by three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. For the Jazz, Vanderbilt only played in 52 games, averaging a career-high 8.3 points to go along with 7.9 rebounds per outing for the 2022-23 season.
Jarred Vanderbilt is traded to the Lakers, signs extension
The #Lakers make Jarred Vanderbilt's contract extension official! pic.twitter.com/PI9RSYN8o2
— Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) September 18, 2023
Midway through the 2022-23 season, Vanderbilt was on the move once again. In a three-team trade that involved All-Stars Russell Westbrook and D'Angelo Russell, the Kentucky alum landed with the Purple and Gold.
With the Lakers, Vanderbilt quickly emerged as a solid piece that comes alive alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, thanks to his steady shooting and versatile defense. As a late addition, Vanderbilt helped the Lakers make a deep playoff run in the 2023 playoffs, reaching the Western Conference Finals before conceding to the Denver Nuggets via sweep.
After a solid first season with the Lakers, the front office was convinced about his importance to the team. As a result, the Lakers secured his services by rewarding Vanderbilt with a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $48 million, as per reports.
Although he has been hobbled by injuries during the ongoing 2023-24 season, Vanderbilt still managed to do just enough to help the Lakers win the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament Championship. For winning the first NBA In-Season Tournament, all of the Lakers' players and coaches, including Vanderbilt, received an additional $500,000 paycheck.
Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jarred Vanderbilt's net worth in 2024?