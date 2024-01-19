On the Road, you don't need awards.

While Jason Momoa is living his dream, in his own words, he's aware that none of the movies he's made so far are going to win awards, Variety reported.

However, he's busy enjoying himself and living the dream on his latest project, the unscripted travel series On the Roam on Max. In the show, he travels across the US to find art, adventure and friendship with the people he meets along the way, who have an assortment of skills like craftsmanship. On the Roam premieres on Jan. 18.

He told the magazine, “This is everything I love to do, and I wanted to make a show about all the things that I love, respect and honor.”

“Some of these people are the people I idolize. You think of it as a travel show, but it’s really all of these people opening their homes and lives to you. The more they’re peeling back these layers and letting me in, it was just an honor to find out their paths and how they got there,” the actor added.

This isn't Momoa's first time with an unscripted content though. He recently co-created the competition series The Climb on Apple TV+ and hosted Discovery's Shark Week in summer 2023.

He didn't say no to taking on serious roles that seem to awards bait.

“… none of my movies are going to the awards. I'm not really that guy. So maybe one day it'd be nice to do one of those kinds of movies, where it's a really, really good movie,” Momoa explained.

For now, he said that he feels he has “so much to do” in his career. He discovered this while doing On the Roam, and after meeting people who had a variety of skills, he realized he's not an expert at anything.

“I don’t really think I’ve done anything so far,” he stated.

For him, filming On the Road is like giving viewers a glimpse of “what I’d be doing on my off days.”

“I’m not going to be able to master all of these things. I’m a solid C+ to B- at everything. But I like doing a lot of different things, and I’m not an A at one thing,” Momoa elaborated.

We may not see him written up as Academy Award-nominee, but maybe a comedy award is in his future.

“I really went after comedy. ‘SNL' let me on twice. I tried ‘Slumberland,' and it did OK,” the Aquaman star said.

“I have ‘Minecraft.' I’m going to do another comedy-esque action thing with Dave Bautista after that,” he added.

“If people love this, I’d love to do a Season 2,” said of his On the Road show.

Momoa may have to put that on hold since there are rumors that after his Aquaman stint, he may not be fully done with the DC Universe just yet. He could end up playing Lobo, the interstellar mercenary and bounty hunter.