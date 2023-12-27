Jason Momoa's rumored new DCU role gets heated update after DC executives hints at social media posts, after ending Aquaman 2.

Jason Momoa may not be done with DCU already after rumors of his Lobo role heating up once again.

With Jason Momoa's tenure as Aquaman in the DCEU seemingly concluded, speculation is mounting. This time, about his potential portrayal of Lobo in the DCU.

Amidst the conclusion of Aquaman in the DCEU, speculation is rife that he may step into the role of Lobo. This was further fueled by underwhelming box office numbers for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Plus, social media hints from insiders per CBR. Momoa, however, asserts he has yet to receive any updates on the rumored DCU role yet. This is despite fans scrutinizing clues from industry figures.

The buzz around Jason Momoa donning the persona of Lobo intensified when Natalia Safran, married to DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran, responded positively to a fan's “Bring on Lobo” comment on social media. She commented, “You know it.”

Fans are interpreting this as a potential confirmation of Momoa's casting as Lobo. Adding to the intrigue, James Gunn, the other co-CEO of DC Studios, acknowledged fan art depicting Momoa as Lobo on Instagram. Eventually, the rumors start to trend prompting speculation about his involvement in the casting decision.

In response to the mounting rumors, Momoa expressed an unclear future for the said DCU role. Reflecting on his initial audition for the role, Momoa expressed his belief that Lobo would have been the “perfect” fit for him. Though the opportunity to play Aquaman arose instead.

As fans eagerly await official confirmation, the speculation surrounding Jason Momoa's potential shift to Lobo will be a sight to see.