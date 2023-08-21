Blue Beetle helmer Angel Manuel Soto's next film will star Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista.

TheWrap revealed that Soto has joined his next project, titled The Wrecking Crew. It is in the works at MGM and stars Momoa and Bautista. Plot details are unknown, but Jonathan Topper (who executive produced and wrote episodes of the Momoa-led See series) wrote the script prior to the strikes. His deal was also negotiated and signed prior to the WGA strike.

Prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike, both Momoa and Bautista were being discussed for The Wrecking Crew. After a bidding war, MGM acquired the rights to the film.

Angel Manuel Soto directed the DCU's latest film, Blue Beetle. The film follows Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), a recent college graduate who is chosen as the host of the Scarab. Upon accepting this responsibility, he faces off with Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), who is hellbent on retrieving it. The film just opened to $43.4 million worldwide and topped the domestic box office chart (dethroning Barbie).

Jason Momoa has had a busy year. He starred as Dante Reyes in Fast X — the film's antagonist (and will likely return in the eleventh installment). After that, he had an uncredited cameo in The Flash as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. Later this winter, he will lead Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom — the long-awaited sequel to Aquaman.

Dave Bautista is coming off roles in Glass Onion, Knock at the Cabin, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. He will star in Dune: Part Two, once again playing Glossu Rabban.