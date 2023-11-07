Jason Momoa will host SNL on November 18 amid the SAG-AFTRA strike ahead of the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

The official SNL social media accounts announced Momoa as the November 18 host. Tate McRae will be that week's musical guest.

This move is somewhat questionable. During the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors are not allowed to promote their projects (unless granted an interim agreement a la Ferrari). Could this mean that the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike could be imminent? We shall see.

The hosting gig comes about one month before the release of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Momoa returns as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the highly-anticipated sequel. The first film grossed $1.1 billion at the box office beginning in 2018.

In the sequel, Aquaman has become the king of Atlantis. He has to protect his people from a new threat, David Kane/Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman, Temuera Morrison, Randall Park, and Dolph Lundgren all reprise their roles from the first film. Additionally, Amber Heard will return in the sequel as well.

Jason Momoa is most associated with his Aquaman role. However, he has also starred in several non-DCU projects such as See and Game of Thrones. In 2021, he starred in Denis Villeneuve's Dune film.

For Apple TV+, Momoa co-created, executive produced, and starred in Chief of War. He will star in the historical epic series with Temuera Morrison. Blue Bayou and Jamojaya filmmaker Justin Chon will direct the first two episodes.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will be released on December 22.