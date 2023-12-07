Emma Myers (Wednesday) has been cast in the upcoming Jason Momoa-led live-action Minecraft film, Deadline reports.

Wednesday star Emma Myers has joined the Jason Momoa-led Minecraft film.

Emma Myers joining Minecraft

Deadline broke the news that Myers had been cast in the live-action Minecraft film. Other members of the cast include Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen. The plot of the upcoming film is still being kept under wraps, and the writing credits haven't even been determined, Deadline noted.

The Minecraft video game franchise is one of the biggest in the world. Over 300 million copies of the game have been sold, with around 140 million monthly players, as Deadline notes in their report. How exactly a sandbox game such as Minecraft is adapted remains to be seen.

Emma Myers is known for her role as Enid Sinclair in Netflix's Wednesday series. She starred in the first season alongside Jenna Ortega and will certainly star in the second season. Her latest acting credit comes in another Netflix project, Family Switch. The body swap comedy also features Jennifer Garner, Ed Helms, Rita Moreno, and Brady Noon.

Jason Momoa first gained notoriety for his role in Game of Thrones. He starred in the first two seasons as Khai Drogo. He would then land his biggest role to date, Aquaman in the DCEU (now DCU). His first solo film grossed $1.1 billion at the box office. A sequel, The Lost Kingdom, will be released later this month.

He has laso starred in Dune, Fast X, and See for Apple TV+. His role in the live-action Minecraft film has yet to be announced, but expect him to lead the video game adaptation.