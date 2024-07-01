Jinhsi is one of the playable characters available with Version 1.1 of Wuthering Waves. If you want to know what they do, you're in luck. Here is Jinhsi's kit, skills, leveling materials, and more.

Wuthering Waves – Jinhsi

“There's still much to be done. Please rest assured, I am here to guide you through it.”

“Being the Magistrate of Jinzhou, Jinhsi bears her noble and weighty share of duties. Through repeated ages, the Lament has preyed upon mankind's vulnerable hope. Yet, grasping the nettle, she strives with all her might to forge a path toward tomorrow.”

Jinhsi is an SSR (5-star) Spectro character who wields a Broadblade. She is playable in Wuthering Waves starting with the launch of Version 1.1.

Who Are Jinhsi's Voice Actors?

Jinhsi is voiced by Anna Devlin, Aoyama Yoshino, Jiang Yue, and Park Hajin in the English, Japanese, Chinese, and Korean versions of the game respectively.

Jinhsi Upgrade Materials

The characters of Wuthering Waves require a variety of materials to upgrade them. This includes drops from monsters, as well as items that can be found in the overworld.

Jinhsi Ascension Materials

Jinhsi will require the following materials to reach max ascension:

4x LF Howler Core

12x MF Howler Core

12x HF Howler Core

4x FF Howler Core

46x Elegy Tacet Core

60x Loong's Pearl

170,000 Shell Credits

Jinhsi Skill Materials

To upgrade her skills to max, they will require the following materials:

25x LF Howler Core

28x MF Howler Core

40x HF Howler Core

57x FF Howler Core

25x Waveworn Residue 210

28x Waveworn Residue 226

55x Waveworn Residue 235

67x Waveworn Residue 239

26x Sentinel's Dagger

20,300,000 Shell Credits

Jinhsi Kit

Basic Attack – Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes, dealing Spectro DMG.

Heavy Attack – Perform a charged attack at the cost of Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Mid-air Attack – Perform a plunging attack while in mid-air at the cost of Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Dodge Counter – Use Basic Attack after a successful Dodge to counterattack, dealing Spectro DMG.

Resonance Skill: Trailing Lights of Eons – Dash forward and perform consecutive strikes that inflict Spectro DMG.

Overflowing Radiance – After Jinhsi uses Basic Attack 4 or, while not in Incarnation, Intro Skill Loong's Halo, an alternative Resonance Skill Overflowing Radiance is available within 5s.

Resonance Skill Overflowing Radiance inflicts Spectro DMG and sends Jinhsi into Incarnation. Can be cast in mid-air.

Resonance Liberation: Purge of Light – Unleash the power of invocation to deal Spectro DMG. Can be cast in mid-air.

Forte Circuit : Luminal Synthesis

Incarnation – While in Incarnation:

Alternative Basic Attack “Incarnation – Basic Attack” becomes available. Perform up to 4 consecutive strikes, dealing Spectro DMG considered as Resonance Skill DMG. The basic attack cycle of this will not be reset. Can be cast in mid-air.

consecutive strikes, dealing Spectro DMG considered as Resonance Skill DMG. The basic attack cycle of this will not be reset. Can be cast in mid-air. Alternative Resonance Skill “Crescent Divinity” becomes available. Deal Spectro DMG. Can be cast in mid-air.

Alternative Heavy Attack “Incarnation – Heavy Attack” becomes available. Attack the target in mid-air at the cost of Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Alternative Dodge “Incarnation – Dodge” is available while in mid-air. Can be cast multiple times at the cost of Stamina.

Alternative Dodge Counter “Incarnation – Dodge Counter” becomes available. Deal Spectro DMG. Can be cast in mid-air.

Resonance Skill – Illuminous Epiphany – After Stage 4 of Incarnation – Basic Attack, Incarnation terminates and Jinhsi gains Ordination Glow. Can be cast in mid-air.

While Ordination Glow lasts:

Basic Attack is replaced with Heavy Attack “Incarnation – Heavy Attack”. Attack the target in mid-air at the cost of Stamina, dealing Spectro DMG.

Resonance Skill is replaced with Resonance Skill “Illuminous Epiphany”. Send out Solar Flare that detonates as Stella Glamor, dealing Spectro DMG after a short delay. Consume up to 50 Incandescence, with each point of Incandescence granting bonus DMG Multiplier percentage to Stella Glamor. Can be cast in mid-air.

After casting Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany, Jinhsi gains Unison. This can be triggered once every 25s.

Unison – While Jinhsi has Unison, switching to other Resonators will remove Jinhsi's Unison to trigger Jinhsi's Outro Skill and the incoming Resonator's Intro Skill. Unison will be consumed in priority in place of Concerto Energy when Concerto Energy is full.

Incandescence – Jinhsi can hold up to 50 Incandescence. When Jinhsi is in the party, all nearby Resonators in the party gain Eras in Unity. Eras in Unity provides 2 independent effects:

Jinhsi gains 1 Incandescence anytime Resonators in the party inflict Attribute DMG. This effect may be triggered by damage of the same Attribute for up to 1 time(s) every 3s.

Additionally, Jinhsi gains 2 Incandescence when Resonators in the party damage the enemy with Coordinated Attacks. This effect may be triggered by Coordinated Attacks of the same Attribute for up to 1 time(s) every 3s.

Intro Skill: Temporal Bender– Attack the target, dealing Spectro DMG.

Outro Skill: Duality – Summoning the power homologous with the Sentinel, Jinhsi may now gain Incandescence via Eras in Unity from damage of the same Attribute more effectively, at 1 time(s) every 1s for 20s.

Passive Skill: Radiant Surge – Jinhsi's Spectro DMG Bonus is increased by 20%.

Passive Skill: Converged Flash – DMG Multiplier of Intro Skill Loong's Halo is increased by 50%.

Minor Fortes:

CRIT Rate +8%

ATK% +12%

Jinhsi Resonance Chains

Abyssal Ascension – When casting Basic Attack “Incarnation: Basic Attack” or Resonance Skill Crescent Divinity, Jinhsi gains one stack of Herald of Revival, stacking up to 4 times and lasting for 6s. When casting Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany, Jinhsi consumes all stacks of Herald of Revival. Each stack increases the damage of Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany by 20%.

Chronofrost Repose – Jinhsi restores 40 Incandescence while staying out of combat for more than 4s. This effect can only be triggered 1 time(s) every 4s.

Celestial Incarnate – Jinhsi gains 12 Incandescence and one stack of Immortal's Descendancy after casting Intro Skill Loong's Halo. Each stack of Immortal's Descendancy increases Jinhsi's ATK by 25%, stacking up to 2 time(s) and lasting for 20s.

Benevolent Grace –When Jinhsi casts Resonance Liberation Purge of Light or Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany, all nearby Resonators on the team gain DMG Bonus for all attributes by 20% for 20s.

Frostfire Illumination –The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Liberation Purge of Light is increased by 120%.

Thawing Triumph –The DMG Multiplier of Resonance Skill Illuminous Epiphany is increased by 45%. When Incandescence is consumed, the DMG Multiplier is additionally increased by 71%.

That's everything you need to know about Jinhsi's kit in Wuthering Waves. Wuthering Waves is available on Google Play, the Apple App Store, and PC via the Epic Games Store and its official PC client.

