Jordan Clarkson’s savage message for Rudy Gobert after Jazz defeat Timberwolves in OT thriller

The biggest storyline from Friday night’s matchup between the Utah Jazz and the Minnesota Timberwolves centered around Rudy Gobert playing his former team for the first time since his high-profile move to Minnesota during the summer. Gobert and Co. came into the game as the favorites, but it was the Jazz who emerged with a 132-126 victory in this overtime thriller.

After the game, Jazz stud Jordan Clarkson had a special message for his ex-teammate. Clarkson played some mind games on Gobert late in the game as the Timberwolves big man headed to the charity stripe for some clutch free throws in OT. Jordan walked passed Gobert right before he attempted his free throws as the Jazz guard also started talking a bit of smack. Gobert ended up missing both free throws, which would have tied the game.

In the aftermath of the gripping encounter, Clarkson could not help but throw a bit of shade on Gobert (via Sarah Todd of the DeseretNews):

“Had to give Rudy a little bit of (expletive). Just a little,” Clarkson said. “We needed those, Rudy. Thank you. I love you, but I’ll take those two.”

The Jazz ended up securing the upset win after Gobert’s missed free throws. Mike Conley, who was the one who fouled Gobert during that crucial juncture, also had some words for his former teammate:

“It looked like he was running down to the rim free, and I was the closest guy,” Conley said. “I didn’t plan on having to fly over there and do all that.

“I just tried and wrap him up as quick as I could and hope that he missed on the free throw line.”

Utah head coach Will Hardy credited Conley for his game-saving foul on Gobert — a decision that proved to be critical in the Jazz escaping with a win on the Timberwolves’ own home floor:

“Winning plays come in a variety of packages throughout an NBA season,” Hardy said. “That foul was probably the play that won us the game, not letting Gobert just dunk the ball.

“Mike put his body on the line and scared us all for a second there with the way he fell, but you know, that’s Mike. He wants to win.”

There’s obviously no animosity between Gobert and his ex-Jazz teammates, but it’s clear that Clarkson, Conley, and the rest of the squad are more than happy to hit the former Defensive Player of the Year with a few jabs after drawing first blood against his Wolves.