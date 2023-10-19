After New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury four plays into the 2023 NFL season, it looked like the QB was out for the year. However, between the marvels of modern medicine, a possible misunderstanding of the injury, and the sheer power of Rodgers’ beautiful mind, it seems like the signal-caller could be back at some point during the Jets 2023 campaign. And at least one sportsbook seems to think that’s a realistic possibility.

The odds of Rodgers returning this year or in early 2024 during the 2023 NFL season or postseason are only +200, according to BetOnline. These odds are significantly lower than the odds that the Jets make the playoffs, which are at +350 on BetOnline right now.

Rodgers not making it back is still the most likely outcome. The odds of Aaron Rodgers not coming back this campaign due to his Achilles injury are -300.

An Aaron Rodgers comeback still faces hurdles

Rodgers coming back just a few months after tearing his Achilles, especially as he’ll turn 40 on December 2 of this year, is unprecedented. Still, he’s been caught walking without crutches and even tossing the football around just six weeks after his surgery.

The Jets quarterback has shared with media outlets, including his buddy Pat McAfee, that he underwent a new type of surgery and is implementing innovative recovery techniques. Plus, the power of his positive thinking is also aiding in his recovery, according to himself.

The speed of Rodgers’ recovery, which is undeniable based on his movement so close to his surgery date, is leading some to speculate, including Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, that the injury must not have been a full Achilles rupture like most media thought/reported.

Either way, while the recovery is coming along better than anyone expected, Rodgers is pumping the breaks on the expectations on his return date. He told McAfee on Tuesday that there are still a lot of milestones he has to hit between now and taking a snap in an NFL game.