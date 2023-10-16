Aaron Rodgers wasn’t in uniform, but he was standing on the sidelines when the New York Jets rallied to upset the Philadelphia Eagles 20-14 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

That the injured quarterback wasn’t using crutches nor wearing a walking boot following surgery roughly five weeks ago to repair a ruptured Achilles is rather remarkable. Rodgers also was seen throwing the football, playing catch before the game.

Again, remarkable.

Aaron Rodgers. Throwing. The man isn’t even five weeks removed from Achilles surgery. #Jets pic.twitter.com/DEcroKkrAB — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) October 15, 2023

And Jets coach Robert Saleh had a unique description for Rodgers and his incredible recovery from such a devastating injury.

“It’s unbelievable,” Saleh said postgame. “A lot of people I’ve talked to … who also had this, everyone is in awe that he’s already walking and for him to be on the sideline, standing the entire time.

“He’s a freakazoid.”

The 39-year-old has publicly stated he’s attempting to come back before the season ends. It would seem to defy logic that Aaron Rodgers will play again this season. Then again, he’s way ahead in his recovery already.

"the Jets scored too soon!!" our defense: pic.twitter.com/hfZO6uQdNB — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 16, 2023

Rodgers wore a headset during the game Sunday. There are several reports that he was suggesting plays. And he was there to support Zach Wilson, the Jets quarterback who played another turnover-free game.

New York incredibly evened its record at 3-3 before the bye, even though Rodgers played only four plays before being injured in Week 1. The Jets defense was again the difference, turning Jalen Hurts and the Eagles over four times, including three interceptions.

After the game, Robert Saleh jumped into the arms of general manager Joe Douglas. And as the Jets celebrated the huge victory, there was Rodgers, still standing, this time in the middle of the locker room, nearly four hours after kickoff.

Freakazoid indeed.