With Forbidden Door rapidly approaching, fans of professional wrestling the world over are grabbing their grub, loading up on drinks, and gearing up for one of the true highlights of the AEW, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Stardom, and CMLL calendar.

That's right, for the third time since 2022, some of the best wrestlers in the world will share the ring with titles, feuds, and pride on the line, and at 8 pm EST, the wildest dreams of fans will come true via massive 10 match card loaded to the brim with incredible efforts.

And yet, quite possibly the most exciting match of them all won't even happen on the event's main card as, in a segment officially shared on Collision a day before the big Pay-Per-View, the Lucha Bros, Pena El Zero M and Rey Fenix, announced that, as their Death Triangle teammate PAC focuses on the Owen Hart Tournament, they will go to war with the Los Ingobernables de Japon with CMLL legend Místico as their third member.

Now, for fans who don't know much about Lucha Libre, this likely doesn't mean much at all, as Místico likely ranks on par in their eyes with the likes of El Hijo de Vikingo, Komander, or Bandido, but when you consider the politics of Mexican wrestling, this truly is an unprecedented opportunity that could go down as one of AEW's most watched YouTube videos of all time, and probably could have even sold a few Pay-Per-Views if it was on the main roster.

You see, to take things down to their basest of levels, Místico, the character, is owned by CMLL, and the performer who wears the mask, Luis Ignacio Urive Alvirde, has only been able to fill the gimmick while employed by the promotion, playing Sin Cara in WWE and other gimmicks like Myzteziz when he wrestled for Lucha Libre AAA. While the man behind the mask, Alvirde, has wrestled with the men behind the Penta and Fenix masks, with the trio working together and apart in AAA, where the Lucha Brothers were full-timers and then per-appearance workers until April of 2024 and 2022, respectively, this announcement felt like a true Forbidden Door bout in the truest sense of the world as, perception wise, it represented a true mixing of two promotions that don't usually mix, even if it wasn't technically true.

And yet, as AEW made plainly clear, this match wasn't going to be on the main card but instead, Zero Hour, which fans can watch for free online but don't technically count as official PPV matches. As a result, the match against LIDJ won't be given the same time as a main card match, won't be watched by the same number of fans, and for all intents and purposes, won't be treated the same as the cards other matches, even if it ends up being one of the best matches on the show.

Is that fair? Fans online certainly don't think so, but in the end, it all comes down to the story Tony Khan wants to tell. While he may have gotten the pairing correct and will certainly deliver his “Sickos” a bout that kicks things out of the park, if the match suffers as a result of its placement on the card, AEW will really have no one to blame but TK himself.

AEW's Penta El Zero M believes the Lucha Bros changed wrestling.

Speaking with COMIENDO CARNITAS ahead of Forbidden Door, Penta El Zero M discussed the Lucha Bros' place in professional wrestling and let it be known that while they currently work for AEW, they have interest all over the world because they have effectively changed the professional wrestling world forever.

“You know, there is a lot of interests involved, not just Tony (Khan). The complaints you have had, I've had too, especially being there on a weekly basis, but I always focus on the positive,” Penta El Zero M told COMIENDO CARNITAS via Fightful.

“I will try to not be stubborn, but I believe the Lucha Bros changed the business and the only wrestlers that got close to us when we started was The Young Bucks. When we wrestled on the BOLA in PWG, they (Bucks) did not know us. They knew we were brothers and there was some tension as it was another brother tag team, but they are professionals during the match and they learned who we were after the reception on that match because the fans knew who we were and why we had matching gear and face paint. After we had the match, The Young Bucks came up to us and said they wanted to work more with us, and that The Young Bucks tell you that while being champions is a big deal.”

As fans may or may not know, the Lucha Bros weren't always a tag team, as Penta specifically has had incredible success as a heavyweight singles star in Lucha Underground, Impact, and AAA, while Fenix has been more of a singles star outside the Lucha Bros. And yet, because they are brothers when they do work together, they produce something greater than the sum of their parts and have amassed 13 tag team title reigns together as a result. If that isn't game-changing stuff, then I don't know what is.