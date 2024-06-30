It's here, it's finally here, AEW fans: Forbidden Door 3.

Soon, fans will get to see who will fill the vacant TNT Champion, which current champions will be dethroned, and most importantly of all, what sort of surprises Tony Khan has up his sleeve for one of the premier Pay-Per-Views not just in AEW but for professional wrestling period?

Will fans get to see any new debuts? Will someone return after months away? Or could the show go on without anything notable but 14 quality matches?

While only time will tell, it sure feels like there's the potential for a few very exciting surprises to delight fans the world over, including these out-of-the-box ideas.

3. Kenny Omega returns at Forbidden Door… even if he doesn't wrestle

When it comes to Forbidden Door, no performer has more of a connection to the show and the concept than the “Best Bout Machine,” Kenny Omega.

Debuting the concept as part of his “Belt Collector” rollout, with Omega working the original “Forbidden Door” tag team match with Kenta and his eye literally serving as the backdrop for the show's logo, “The Cleaner” worked arguably the most important match in the show's history last year in Toronto, when he took a loss to then NJPW star Will Ospreay in a near-40 minute match that earned six stars from Dave Meltzer.

Sure, he missed the original running of the show and has officially been left off of the card this year due to his recovery process from diverticulitis, but that doesn't mean Omega can't jump a flight to Long Island and show up on the show, cutting a promo as an EVP or even just providing commentary for the main event of the show, as he does know more about Ospreay and his manager, Don Callis, than darn near anyone else on the roster.

Will it ultimately happen? Frankly, it feels like a 50-50 proposition, but if AEW wants to give fans a real feel-good moment on a show that may take some controversial turns depending on how things shape up, bringing out Omega for a few kind words and some time on commentary feels like a low-risk, high reward opportunity.

2. Leo Rush wins the TNT Championship Ladder match

After watching Adam Copeland destroy his tibia with an ill-advised cage spot at Double or Nothing, AEW finds itself without a TNT Champion.

Fortunately, TK had an idea to fix that very problem, signing six matches across the promotion's shows to decide on six challengers for a TNT Championship Ladder match, with the bout's ultimate winner securing the television title and the massive spotlight that comes with it.

But who should win the match? Should it be Dante Martin, who destroyed his own leg in a Ladder match in Ring of Honor last fall? Or maybe the current ROH Champion, Mark Briscoe. DDT legend Konosuke Takeshita? Or even current NJPW employee El Phantasmo, who tag-teamed with Jack Perry and the “Alpha” on Collision?

Why not give the belt to Lio Rush, who spend the past few years in NJPW after his initial run in AEW?

Now, for fans out of the know, Meltzer reported that Rush is set to “appear in AEW regularly” after Forbidden Door passes, with the groundwork for a storyline with Top Flight and Action Andretti already in place. While that doesn't necessarily mean that Rush will end up signing with AEW on a full-time contract, if TK wants to make him a meaningful part of the promotion's picture moving forward, they should do so in a meaningful way, giving him his first major singles belt since becoming X-Division Champion in 2023.

After watching the Cope Open go over like gangbusters earlier this year, why not push for something similar while establishing Rush as a premier cruiserweight, with potential matches against everyone from PAC to Rey Fenix borderline guaranteed to make fans tune in weekly to see what crazy showdown Khan draws up next? The real winner of that booking decision would be the IWC, more so than even Rush himself.

1. “Hangman” Adam Page helps Will Ospreay become AEW Champion.

As things presently stand, Strickland has to be considered the favorite to leave Forbidden Door with the AEW World Championship, as he's a very popular champion, and after only winning the belt back in April, taking the title now would make his run feel incredibly lackluster… that is, of course, unless Khan has a really wild idea to give Ospreay the edge in the main event.

Fortunately, AEW has just that in the form of “Hangman” Adam Page, who had a not-so-subtle return video package on Collision and will almost certainly end up being Jeff Jarrett's opponent in the Owen Hart Cup a few days later.

If Page can make his way to Long Island, sneak into the venue, and screw his greatest rival when it matters most at a key moment in the main event, Ospreay might just leave the show as the AEW World Champion, all the while remaining a babyface and an ally of Strickland, which feels borderline impossible any other way.

And the best part? Even more matches between Page and Strickland, with the potential for the duo to prove that their Full Gear Texas Death match wasn't a one-off but instead the rebirth of a new age of hardcore rivalry.