Aaron Rodgers still has a long way to go before accomplishing his long-shot goal of returning for the playoffs—assuming the struggling New York Jets advance past the regular season, of course.

Fans clinging to hope that the future Hall-of-Famer could get back in the lineup later this season were no doubt heartened by Sunday's pre-game developments, though, when Rodgers took the field at MetLife Stadium for some toss and catch before his team's Week 6 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles.

It's certainly a positive sign for Rodgers' recovery timeline that he's already capable of casually throwing the football. But his surgically repaired left Achilles tendon isn't exactly under much stress in the video above, either. Rodgers moves his left foot about two total yards, hardly a facsimile of a multi-step drop at game speed, let alone moving in the pocket and scrambling to avoid chasing pass-rushers.

If Rodgers can walk, basically, it should be no surprise he can play light catch—even on the notoriously tough MetLife Stadium turf.

Aaron Rodgers is still targeting playoff return

Rodgers made waves shortly after going under the knife by suggesting he was aiming to play late in his debut campaign with New York. The innovative “speed bridge” placed on his left Achilles during surgery is meant to allow for a quicker recovery compared to other means of surgery.

Unsurprisingly, just a few weeks since the procedure, Rodgers still believes the playoffs are a realistic target for his return.

“Give me the doubts,” he said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show, per Bleacher Report's Timothy Rapp. “Give me the timetables, give me all the things that you think can, should or will happen because all I need is that one little extra percent of inspiration. That's all I need. So give me your doubts, give me your prognostications and then watch what I do.”

New York, 2-3, is coming off a 31-21 victory over the lowly Denver Broncos. Needless to say, a home win over the defending NFC champion Eagles would go a long way toward giving Rodgers the opportunity to make a heroic return for the Jets in the postseason.