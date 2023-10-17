Aaron Rodgers wants everyone to slow their roll when it comes to him returning to the New York Jets from injury before this season ends. The future Hall of Famer delivered this message Tuesday in the wake of having already made tremendous strides in his recovery from major surgery to repair a torn Achilles just five weeks ago.

“Let’s just cool our jets a bit,” Rodgers told Pat McAfee on ESPN.

“The goal is to get back on the football field, but I’m not gonna put a specific timetable on it.”

"We're way ahead of schedule and there's critical markers that I need to hit.. The goal is to get back on the football field but I'm not gonna put a specific timetable on it"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AGloIWIEnY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

Of course, it’s Rodgers who’s created the insane expectations that he will defy all odds and be in uniform before the 2023 NFL season concludes. He attended the Jets’ 20-14 upset win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday and walked without crutches or a boot on his foot. He also threw passes on the field pregame and stood the entire time on the sidelines, wearing headsets and actively engaging in the play calling.

Jets coach Robert Saleh called Rodgers a “freakazoid” to be so far along in his recovery already.

“Look, I think we’re even way ahead just saying that (that he can return this season),” Rodgers said.

Aaron Rodgers cites ‘markers' to be hit before Jets return

Rodgers then explained that he needs to hit many benchmarks along the way before he can even consider the end goal. Jogging, pregame workouts, returning to practice, and making explosive movements are just several of the milestones ahead for him.

“We’re way ahead of schedule, and there’s critical markers that I need to hit,” Rodgers said.

The 39-year-old quarterback also shared that, “The way I have attacked the rehab … a round-the-clock approach” is part of the reason for his quick recovery, so far. But he also acknowledged a “new innovative surgery” has played a big role as has “the power of the mind.”

Those things helped him return last week to the MetLife Stadium field.

“That was a special moment for me to be back on the field, throwing a football,” Rodgers said. “It was incredible to be back around the guys and I was really thankful to be on the sidelines.”

"It was incredible to be back around the guys and I was really thankful to be back on the sidelines.. That was a special moment for me to be back on the field throwing a football" @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2Jz1b1qLnA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 17, 2023

Saleh has marveled at Rodgers’ will and determination since the surgery following the Week 1 injury. He said Monday that Rodgers is “on a mission.”

And the Jets (3-3) are trying to hold up their end of the bargain and remain in playoff contention so that Rodgers has something worthwhile to return to in December or January.