Elijah Moore shocked New York Jets teammates and coaches with a vicious outburst against now-former offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur during the 2022 season, The Athletic’s Zack Rosenblatt reported Thursday.

Rosenblatt says Moore ripped into LaFleur at practice ahead of the Jets’ Week 9 game against the Denver Broncos. Reportedly, the wide receiver told the OC to “go f*** yourself” and “you suck.”

While it’s known that Moore was sent home after the tirade and got tagged as inactive against the Broncos, this is the first time the exact nature of what was said has been reported.

Moore was openly frustrated with the Jets’ offense this season, especially when Zach Wilson was quarterback. When asked about his on-field chemistry with Wilson, Moore said, “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.”

The second-year pro was targeted once in the passing game over a three-game stretch from Weeks 6-9. He finished with 37 catches for 446 yards and one touchdown this season, a major disappointment compared to what expectations were.

The 22-year-old requested a trade, but the Jets never even considered that. Elijah Moore eventually settled in and said he felt “rejuvenated” after the Week 10 bye. However, the offense collapsed down the stretch as the Jets (7-10) lost seven of their last eight games, failing to score a single touchdown in the final three.

LaFleur and the Jets mutually agreed to part ways when the season ended. Reportedly, New York interviewed former Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett for the vacant OC job and is willing to spend what it takes to acquire a veteran QB this offseason.