Nathaniel Hackett bombed as coach of the Denver Broncos, but could he be the answer for the New York Jets as offensive coordinator? We may soon find out as the Jets are reportedly interviewing Hackett for their OC vacancy, per ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Hackett was fired by the Broncos 15 games into his first season as an NFL head coach in 2022. He had a 4-11 record, bottoming out when the Broncos were crushed 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day.

Previously an offensive coordinator with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2016-18) and Green Bay Packers (2019-21), Hackett could not get Russell Wilson on the right path this season in Denver, a big part of his undoing and short tenure. Wilson was a mess and the Broncos were last in the league in scoring, averaging 15.5 points per game, when Hackett was let go.

Of course, if Hackett joins the Jets, he’ll likely work with another quarterback named Wilson who’s a mess. Zach Wilson, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, was benched twice this season and the Jets have alluded to being in the market for a veteran QB.

Thinking out loud… If Nathaniel Hackett lands the New York #Jets OC position, I’d 💯 expect him to lobby for an Aaron Rodgers reunion (both at Green Bay when top offense in 2020). 🤔 #NFL — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) January 18, 2023

Nathaniel Hackett has ties to the Jets and coach Robert Saleh. His father, Paul Hackett, was the offensive coordinator from 2001-04 under coach Herm Edwards. The younger Hackett worked on the same staff as Saleh with the Seattle Seahawks from 2015-16. And the 43-year-old worked under Saleh’s close friend, Matt LaFleur, in Green Bay.

The Jets mutually parted ways with Mike LaFleur, Matt’s brother, after this season. New York did not score a touchdown in its final three games and averaged 11 points during a season-ending six-game losing streak under his watch. Wilson regressed after a shaky rookie season, with LaFleur shouldering some of the blame.

The Jets had interest in interviewing Miami Dolphins QB coach/passing game coordinator Darrell Bevell for their OC vacancy, but it was reported Wednesday by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that he declined the opportunity.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, former Indianapolis Colts offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo are also reportedly candidates for this Jets job.