Jennifer Aniston is revamping the iconic 1980 movie 9 to 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The original film starred Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton and Jane Fonda.
Aniston is set to produce the project under her Echo Films production company with producing partner Kristin Hahn. Academy Award-winning writer Diablo Cody of 2007's Juno, 2009's Jennifer's Body and this year's Lisa Frankenstein.
Jennifer Aniston works on 9 to 5
The Morning Show star's Echo Films has produced 2023's Murder Mystery 2 which starred Aniston and Adam Sandler, 2018's Dumplin', 2014's Cake with Anna Kendrick and 2010's The Switch with Jason Bateman. The InSneider first broke the news that the actress and Hahn were in talks to produce the remake.
In 2018, two-time Oscar winner Fonda said that she and co-stars Tomlin and Parton were working on a sequel to the movie, reprising their original roles. Rashida Jones and Patricia Resnick were attached to write the script. However, the next year, Parton said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that they had “dropped the whole idea.”
“I don't think we're going to do the sequel,” she said.
“We never could get the script where it was enough different than the first one, and that one turned out so good,” the legendary singer added.
Currently, 9 to 5 has earned a worldwide box office of $103.3 million, making it one of the most successful and highest-grossing comedies of all time. It's the first female-dominated movie to earn more than $100 million.
Could this be a Fonda, Parton, Tomlin sequel?
The film follows the story of three working women: new employee Judy Bernly (Fonda), senior supervisor Violey Newstead (Tomlin) and secretary Doralee Rhodes. They end up living out their fantasies of getting even with and eventually overthrowing their “sexist, egotistical, lying, hypocritical bigot” boss Franklin Hart, Jr. (Dabney Coleman).
The movie was Parton's theatrical film debut. She accepted the role on the condition that she would write and sing the theme song, 9 to 5. The song was nominated for an Oscar and won two Grammys, best country song and best country vocal performance – female. In an interview with Isaac Mizrahi, Parton said that she performed the song in front of her co-stars to the beat of her artificial nails.
9 to 5 proved to be so successful that it was adapted into a TV series which starred the singer's younger sister, Rachel Dennison, and Rita Moreno, and ran for five seasons. In 2009, a musical version opened on Broadway.
In 2022, all three actresses reunited when Parton appeared as a guest in the final episode of Fonda and Tomlin's Netflix comedy Grace and Frankie.
Fonda was most recently seen as Sagittarius in Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me… Now. Tomlin starred with Fonda and Moreno in 2023's 80 for Brady.
Parton was on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album. Ms. Knowles-Carter covered the iconic song Jolene and Parton was on the Dolly P track.
There are no other details yet about the project.