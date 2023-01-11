The New York Jets are reportedly moving on from Mike LaFleur as their offensive coordinator after a rather disappointing 2022 season, especially in the second half of the year when the team’s offense just disappeared.

It is reportedly a mutual decision by both LaFleur and the Jets, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network; however, it is worth nothing that the LaFleur’s future with the team had been a major question mark after their season ended last Sunday.

Even head coach Robert Saleh was non-committal on LaFleur’s future with the team following their brutal defeat at the hands of the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. While he pointed out that it’s wrong to blame just one person for their collapse, he avoided directly commenting on LaFleur’s job status.

“I’m going to go back and do my process. Making the best decision for this organization is first and foremost,” LaFleur said.

Mike LaFleur certainly didn’t help himself with the way the Jets’ offense performed in the second half of the year. The whole team was well on track to make the playoffs after a 6-3 start heading to their bye week. Ever since the bye, however, they won just one game and even failed to make a touchdown in their final three games of the campaign.

Of course LaFleur is far from the only problem for the Jets. Nonetheless, there was no way the team would have kept him after that horrible stretch they had to end the season.