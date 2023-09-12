Even if you aren't a New York Jets fan, you've likely heard about the “Butt Fumble”. If you've watched any YouTube compilation of NFL fails, you've seen this one. On one fateful game against the New England Patriots, then-Jets QB Mark Sanchez crashed into his own teammates' behind, causing him to fumble. The ball was recovered by a safety and returned for a TD. 11 years later, Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen seemingly made his own version of the fumble, ironically against the Jets in his horrendous four-turnover game.

It wasn't quite the Butt Fumble, but it had different levels of futility. Initially, Allen fumbled the snap, but was able to recover it. Despite fumbling initially, Allen decided to charge headfirst into the pile. He instantly collided with one of his own teammates, fumbling the ball and allowing the Jets to recover the ball.

After the game, Mark Sanchez himself poked a little fun at Josh Allen and the Bills. The ex-Jets QB had this to say, much to the chagrin of Bills fans.

“Josh Allen just ran into his own guy and fumbled… weird 🤷🏻‍♂️”

Sanchez' tweet is similar to another ex-player's reaction to his own infamous play being recreated. Dan Orlovsky hilariously tweeted that he was “free” after then-49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo committed a safety by stepping out of bounds like Orlovsky did. It's nice to see that the ex-Jets QB can poke fun at himself after all these years.

The exhilarating win by the Jets in Week 1 was rather bittersweet. Aaron Rodgers, the team's starting quarterback, was injured in just his fourth snap as a Jet. The prevailing thought is the Rodgers suffered an Achilles injury, which would end his season. Can the Jets power through this devastating injury?