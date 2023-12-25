Robert Saleh said that the New York Jets could have done better without Aaron Rodgers, but he has no regrets on building the team.

The New York Jets' season took a bad turn on the first drive of the first game, when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles against the Buffalo Bills. However, Jets head coach Robert Saleh admitted that the team could have done better without Aaron Rodgers as the team is out of playoff contention, even though he does not regret what the team did to build around the Hall of Fame quarterback.

“When you have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you're going to build it around his strengths, period,” Robert Saleh said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “That's a very common thing throughout the league. It's not just a Jets thing. That's leaguewide. … Could we have done things better? I'm talking about myself and the coaching staff, with regards to, ‘All right, this is our worst-case scenario, now what?' Absolutely, and it's something that we will make sure that we do a heck of a lot better with in 2024.”

The Jets did come away with a 30-28 win over the Washington Commanders at home on Sunday. Although the Jets were already eliminated from playoff contention coming into the game, it was a good moment for the team to get a win.

New York finishes with two games against the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots to finish the regular season. Saleh's group will try to finish on a high note and bring some positivity into the offseason, in which the Jets hope to get Aaron Rodgers back healthy to make a run at a playoff spot next season.