The New York Jets have no plans to make major changes at the front office nor on the sidelines for 2024 despite a disappointing season.

The New York Jets' 2023 season definitely hasn't gone as planned. Despite preseason expectations of Super Bowl contention falling woefully flat amid the season-ending injury to Aaron Rodgers, though, the team has no plans to make major changes in the front office or on the sidelines in 2024.

Jets owner Woody Johnson has committed to retaining both general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh for next season.

“My decision is to keep them,” Johnson told Bryan Costello of the New York Post in an exclusive interview, “I think we’ve had some very positive moves. The culture of the team is a lot better. The defense is better. The offense needs a few pieces.”

The Jets enter Sunday's home matchup with the Washington Commanders at 5-9, eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. While New York's defense has been one of the league's best all season, ranking third in DVOA entering Week 16, the offense has predictably struggled without Rodgers under center. The Jets' 14.4 points per game is the third-worst mark in football, and they rank dead last in offensive DVOA.

The anticipated return of Rodgers from a torn Achilles, obviously, should give New York's offense the major jolt it needs next season—an expectation Johnson is counting on coming to fruition.

“Just to keep the continuity going with Aaron and the team we’ve got,” he said as the justification for retaining Douglas and Saleh. “Like I said a year ago, we need a quarterback. We had a quarterback for four plays. Since then we haven’t been able to replace him. If we have a good quarterback, it makes everybody’s job easier. It makes the line better, the receivers better.”