Aaron Rodgers still inspiring Jets as losing season winds down.

Despite yet another season with no playoff football, the New York Jets are running it back in 2024 with the same nucleus in place. For owner Woody Johnson, Aaron Rodgers is still providing hope, despite missing all but four plays in the 2023 season.

“I think if you see Aaron Rodgers right now and the impact he’s having on the team and what he’s able to do with virtually no practice, it’s amazing,” Johnson said on Sunday, per the New York Post's Brian Costello. “He’s in the fourth quarter of the league year and he’s throwing like he’s practiced all year.”

Even with the Jets heading to an eighth straight losing season, Johnson is avoiding any major changes. In the same interview, he confirmed that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh would be back in 2024.

For Johnson, the injury to Rodgers in essence afforded this version of the team a do-over. Obviously, he likes the potential of what Douglas has built and wants to give the team another shot, albeit with their Hall of Fame signal caller healthy.

“When he starts practicing and gets the timing with receivers just perfect, I think you’re going to see some amazing things,” Johnson predicted.

Jets raise expectations for 2024

Johnson's vote of confidence comes during a season in which several teams have overcome injuries to their starting quarterbacks to remain viable contenders. The Jets seemingly had no plan behind Rodgers, so once he went down, so too did their season.

Another season of top-tier defense from Saleh's group has gone to waste while the team tries to figure out its quarterback situation.

Rodgers will get a shot at 2024, but anything less than a playoff appearance (at a minimum) and major changes will be coming to the organization.