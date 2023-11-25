New York Jets' superstar, Sauce Gardner, was fined a whopping $10,927 for slamming Bills' wide receiver, Stefon Diggs.

The NFL has not held back when it comes to fines this season, as multiple players are getting fined for different reasons. One of the latest decisions was on Sauce Gardner after the New York Jets star cornerback body-slammed Stefon Diggs.

After catching the ball, Diggs tried running up the field, however, Gardner got a hold of the Buffalo Bills' star receiver. Sauce Gardner then suplexed Diggs to the ground which drew a personal foul call. Now, the NFL has slapped the second-year cornerback with a $10,927 fine, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined Jets CB Sauce Gardner $10,927 for unnecessary roughness — suplexing Bills WR Stefon Diggs last week.

The NFL fined #Jets CB Sauce Gardner $10,927 for unnecessary roughness — suplexing #Bills WR Stefon Diggs last week.pic.twitter.com/9H0ekdfK0N — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

I mean, it makes sense. You can't just suplex people to the ground. Especially once the whistle blew the call dead. When it happened, a little scuffle erupted on the field, and for good reason. Luckily, Stefon Diggs walked away from the incident without harm. On the other hand, the Bills made sure to let Sauce Gardner know they weren't happy with his actions.

It's not clear why Gardner threw Diggs to the ground like that. It may have been out of pure frustration considering the Jets struggle against pretty much everyone. Additionally, the defense looks fantastic, which is also troubling for a guy like Sauce Gardner.

But in the end, the Jets' star cornerback may re-think suplexing opponents from here on out. Who wants to be fined over $10K? So, look for Sauce Gardner to be a bit more careful moving forward.