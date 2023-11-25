As Buffalo gets ready to go on the road to face the Eagles on Sunday, the Bills are finding inspiration from a Philadelphia icon

“Life ain't about how hard you can hit, it's about how hard you can GET hit and keep moving forward”

The Buffalo Bills and their fans know all about how hard life can hit you. We're talking about a franchise that endured four Super Bowl losses in a row in the early-90's, including one that came down to a last-second Scott Norwood field goal miss, the only missed potential game-winning field goal in Super Bowl history. And if you thought they used up all of their bad playoff karma with the Norwood miss, then the Music City Miracle and 13 Seconds at Arrowhead never would've happened. They've endured the horrifying in-game injuries of Kevin Everett and Damar Hamlin. And last year, just to rub salt in the wound, Buffalo was hit by a historically catastrophic snowstorm that had Bills players stuck in their homes.

But as the saying goes, “No one circles the wagons like the Buffalo Bills.” It's a team and a fanbase that just keeps moving forward, much like fictional Philadelphia sports icon Rocky Balboa. And as the Bills get ready head to Philly for a crucial showdown with the NFC-leading Eagles, they're channeling the Italian Stallion in their preparation.

(A piece of advice: you'll wanna turn the volume up on the video, which is courtesy of Buffalo Bills beat reporter Jon Scott )

I'm from Western New York. I spent the first eighteen years of my life in a small town about 45 minutes outside of Buffalo, and even though I don't consider myself a member of Bills Mafia (I'm currently being tortured by the Chicago Bears), I'm ready to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl.

I'm ready to see the Bills reach the top of the mountain, just like Rocky did when he was training for his fight in Russia against Ivan Drago. I'm ready for the Bills to get their redemption against the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs in the Playoffs, like Rocky did against both Apollo Creed AND Clubber Lang in his rematches with each of them. I'm ready for Josh Allen to have his “Yo Adrian!” moment as he hoists the Super Bowl MVP trophy. I'm ready for the people of Western New York to flood the streets of Buffalo like everyone in Philadelphia did when they were running alongside Rocky.