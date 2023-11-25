The New York Jets could be getting two offensive line pieces back in Week 13 as Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton trend in the right direction.

The beleaguered New York Jets and their injury-ravaged offensive line could get a massive boost in Week 13 when they host the Atlanta Falcons. Starting tackles Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton very well could be back in the lineup for New York, coach Robert Saleh said Saturday.

“Hopefully, we can get a little bit healthy on the offensive line and just looking for continuity,” Saleh said. “But yeah, we’ve got some guys coming in (to the lineup) and hopefully that can help stabilize that front.”

The Jets have used 14 different offensive linemen in 11 games this season. The turnover is such that two weeks ago they had a practice squad player (Chris Glaser) replace another practice squad player (Xavier Newman) to start at right guard. That’s how far down the depth chart the Jets had to go.

Jets hope to have starting tackles in place for third time this season

Brown started the first two games at left tackle before landing on IR with a hip injury. He was finally activated for a 34-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Black Friday but did not start nor play. However, Saleh believes the 38-year-old should be good to go next week against the Falcons.

No way Mekhi Becton put Derek Barnett on the ground and then pointed at him… TWO different times in one play. That is brutal 💀

Becton started the first 10 games (two at right tackle, eight at left tackle) before sitting out the Dolphins' loss with a low ankle injury. The 2020 first-round pick played just one game in the past two seasons because of a knee injury but has been durable in 2023.

If Brown and Becton each return against the Falcons, Saleh must decide who will play left tackle. Brown has played each of his 218 NFL games at the position; Becton was drafted as a left tackle and has been solid there in Brown’s absence.

Their returns would push Jets rookie fourth-round pick Carter Warren, who made his first NFL start Friday, and second-year pro Max Mitchell back to the bench.

Wes Schweitzer could also return to Jets offensive line after injury

Also, the Jets might get Wes Schweitzer back from a calf injury. The 30-year-old was signed to be a top backup at guard and center and has played five games this season. With Alijah Vera-Tucker out for the season with a torn Achilles, Schweitzer would likely slide into a starting spot at right guard, if healthy.

The Jets allowed Tim Boyle to be sacked seven times in his first start of the season against the Dolphins. Saleh said Saturday that Boyle will remain the starter at QB against the Falcons despite a spotty showing Friday.