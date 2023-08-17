The New York Jets' running back room isn't getting any bigger with the addition of Dalvin Cook. In the aftermath of the Jets signing Dalvin Cook, New York has released running back Damarea Crockett.

The arrival of Cook meant that one running back would be forced out of Jets' training camp. New York picked Crockett. The Jets signed Crockett less than a month ago.

Crockett missed all of last season with a torn ACL. He signed with the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019, but the 2021 season is the only year in which the now-former Jet has played NFL games. Crockett had three carries in 12 games for the Denver Broncos.

Cook and Breece Hall are expected to get the majority of carries for New York in the 2023 season. Coming off a 1,173-yard season with the Minnesota Vikings, Cook is the only player who's reached the 1,100-yard mark in each of the last four years. Hall was just activated off the PUP list and has a strong chance to be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Hall tore his ACL as a rookie last season, and New York could bring him along slowly. He averaged 97.3 scrimmage yards per game before suffering the season-ending injury. Michael Carter could receive more playing time early in the year as Hall works his way back to 100%.

Zonovan Knight, Isreal Abanikanda and Travis Dye are also part of the Jets' running back room in training camp. Knight had 300 rushing yards for New York in 2022, including a 90-yard game. Abanikanda is ahead of Dye on the latest depth chart.