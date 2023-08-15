The NFL regular season is right around the corner, so there should be plenty of changes over the next couple of weeks. The New York Jets signed veteran Dalvin Cook after a flurry of rumors and visits, and they got good news on the Breece Hall injury front as he was activated from the PUP list on Tuesday.

Hall is still working his way back from the ACL tear suffered in the 2022 season, but head coach Robert Saleh gave a promising update on his possible status for Week 1, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

‘Saleh says he’s “very confident” that Breece Hall will be ready for Week 1.'

Hall also spoke on his return to practice but wouldn't yet commit to suiting up for the opening weekend.

‘Breece Hall downplayed today’s return to practice, saying it was a light day and that he has bigger things to accomplish. Says he’s confident about Week 1, but stopped short of saying he’s a sure thing. Wants to take it day by day.'

The Jets roster is much different than it was a year ago, and the additions of Aaron Rodgers, Allen Lazard, and Dalvin Cook are just a few of the notable signings. If Hall is fully ready to go when Week 1 kicks off, that would be a huge development for the Jets, who are suddenly being pegged as possible AFC contenders after a flurry of offseason moves.

Only time will tell how good this team will be, but Saleh's latest comments on Breece Hall's status are certainly encouraging.