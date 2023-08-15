The New York Jets made headlines yesterday by signing free agent running back Dalvin Cook. When asked whether or not Dalvin Cook will now cut into his playing time in the backfield, second-year running back Breece Hall gave an honest response, reports Jets Videos via SNY.

Breece Hall is asked if he has any concern about Dalvin Cook cutting into his role: "Nah. It's going to be a good competition that will bring the best out of everybody." pic.twitter.com/wltL0l7LHV — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 15, 2023

“Nah. It's going to be a good competition that will bring the best out of everybody…when he [Dalvin Cook] comes in, all of our reps might get lessened, and we're going to have to work him in…he's going to come in, he's going to challenge us, we're going to challenge ourselves, and we're going to challenge him, so it's going to be fun.”

Breece Hall gives a veteran response in regards to Dalvin Cook now joining him in the Jets backfield. He emphasizes that overall it will be good for all of the running backs and the team in general, as it is just a new challenge for a roster with Super Bowl aspirations.

The hype surrounding the Jets just continues to grow now that they have added Cook into the fold alongside Aaron Rodgers in the backfield. Cook joins Rodgers, Hall, Garrett Wilson, Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb as some dynamic players across the offense.

Stay tuned into Jets training camp and preseason as Dalvin Cook gets acclimated into the offense and Breece Hall learns to adapt with a Pro Bowl running back to compete with. Overall, this Jets season is looking like it will be a fun one to watch with plenty of offensive fireworks.