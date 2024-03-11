If you're a good player in the NFL, you won't be in the free agent market for long. After a fruitful career with the Buffalo Bills, center Mitch Morse was released by the team in a series of shocking roster cuts. Morse was one of the better centers in the league, so finding a new team for him wouldn't be hard. Thankfully for the Jacksonville Jaguars, one man's trash is another man's treasure.
The Jaguars swooped in and snagged Mitch Morse, signing him to a solid two-year deal that will amount to around $10.5 million with incentives, per Mike Garofolo. It's a great move for Jacksonville, snagging one of the better centers in the league to protect their star quarterback.
“The #Jaguars have agreed to terms with C Mitch Morse on a two-year, $10.5 million deal with $7 million guaranteed, sources tell me and@RapSheet. Morse, released by the #Bills last week, reunites with Doug Pederson, his offensive coordinator with the #Chiefs.”
That's a pretty good signing for the Jaguars. Out of the many cuts made by the Bills this week, Morse's release has to be one of the most surprising. The rationale behind it is clear: the Bills want to clear up their cap situation, and it necessitated some releases to alleviate the pressure. Why Morse was one of the cap casualties isn't clear: he isn't an elite player, but he's been solid as the center of the team.
In any case, the Jaguars will gladly take Morse as their new starting center. The team had a hot start last season, but they inexplicably collapsed towards the end of the 2023 season. As a result, they completely missed the playoffs. They are hoping to redeem themselves next season and reclaim the AFC South for themselves.