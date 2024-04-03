For over a year now, there has been speculation regarding Stefon Diggs and his future with the Buffalo Bills. After seeing tons of trade rumors swirl around during this time, the Bills finally pulled the trigger on a deal, sending Diggs and two draft picks to the Houston Texans in exchange for their second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Compensation updates, per sources:
🏈Bills receive 2025 second-round pick via Minnesota.
🏈Texans receive Stefon Diggs and a 2024 sixth-round pick and a 2025 fifth-round pick. https://t.co/WlL4mAaavz
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 3, 2024
Despite enjoying a ton of success with Josh Allen and the Bills, which saw him make it to the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the team while also earning a pair of All-Pro team selections, there had been signals that Diggs wasn't happy in Buffalo dating back to last offseason. He stuck with the team through the 2023 campaign and was his typical productive self (107 REC, 1183 YDS, 8 TD), but the Bills finally decided to move on from him with the 2024 NFL Draft quickly approaching.
This continues an offseason in which Buffalo has moved on from some key pieces, as guys like Tre'Davious White, Jordan Poyer, and Gabriel Davis have also found their way to new teams this offseason. However, given his vital role in Buffalo's offense as Allen's favorite target, it's safe to say that Diggs' departure is the biggest of the bunch.
Texans make massive splash with the addition of Stefon Diggs
On the other hand, one of the top up-and-coming teams in the NFL in the Texans just made themselves even better with the addition of Diggs. C.J. Stroud is fresh off winning Rookie of the Year, and he already had top-tier playmakers on offense in Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Dalton Schultz at his disposal. Add in Diggs and their new starting running back Joe Mixon, and this unit looks absolutely lethal.
After winning the AFC South last season and advancing to the Divisional Round of the playoffs, big things are going to be expected of Houston moving forward. They already had a big offseason prior to the addition of Diggs, but now they have pushed themselves from being a surefire playoff contender to a potential Super Bowl contender, which is a testament to how big of a move this is for them.
Diggs comes with a large $27.9 million cap hit for the 2024 campaign, which is why the Texans only had to give up a 2025 second-round pick for him. They also added a 2024 sixth-rounder and a 2025 fifth-rounder in addition to the superstar wideout, and while it's clear Buffalo was looking to clear up some cap space by moving on from, it's also clear that Houston managed to pick up one of the top wide receivers in the game at a very good price.
This is one of the biggest moves of the offseason so far, and it looks as if the Texans and Bills are headed in opposite directions as of right now. Buffalo will need to look towards the draft when it comes to finding a replacement for Diggs, while everyone in Houston will be anxiously awaiting training camp now so that they can see what their new-look offense is capable of.