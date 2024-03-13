The No.7-seed Texas Longhorns take on the No.10 Kansas State Wildcats on Wednesday night. The winner will take on the No.2-seed Iowa State Cyclones on Thursday. These two teams met on Texas' home court on February 19th, 2024, with the Wildcats covering the spread but losing 62-56. It is time to continue our men's college basketball odds series with a Kansas State-Texas prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.
Kansas State entered the Big 12 tournament on a winning note, taking down Iowa State at home 65-58. The victory will surely give Kansas State some confidence heading into Thursday if they can pull off the upset over Texas. It wasn't all good for Kansas State, as they went 4-6 in their final ten games of the regular season. Kansas State has three players averaging around 15 points per game, but their depth scoring dwindles after that. Tylor Perry leads the team with 15.2 points per game. The Wildcats were 2-2 in neutral site games this season.
Texas' offense exploded in the final four games, averaging more than 80 points and winning three of four. Max Abmas and Dylan Disu may be too much for the Wildcats to handle. Abmas leads the team with 16.8 points per game, while Disu sits just behind with 16.1. The Longhorns were an average offensive and defensive team all season, but their offense has turned a corner, leading to the total going over in seven of eight games to close the season. The Longhorns were 2-1 in neutral-site games this season.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas State-Texas Odds
Kansas State: +4.5 (-115)
Moneyline: +152
Texas: -4.5 (-105)
Moneyline: -184
Over: 142.5 (-105)
Under: 142.5 (-105)
How to Watch Kansas State vs. Texas
Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT
TV: ESPN
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Kansas State Will Cover The Spread/Win
Texas' offense has caught fire over the past few weeks, but it seems like they've done it at the expense of their defense. Kansas State doesn't have the best offensive team, but the Longhorns allowed nine points more over their last five games than their season's average. The Longhorns allowed 78.6 points per game over their last five, but you must remember that they are 3-2 over that span and 3-1-1 against the spread. If you think Texas' defensive struggles will make it easier for Kansas State to keep the game close, take the Wildcats to cover the spread.
Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Texas offense matches up well against the Wildcats' defense statistically this season, as they average 76.6 points. Kansas State's defense has been average, ranking 122nd in the country by allowing 70.2 points per game. If the Longhorns entered this game with these scoring numbers, they would be the right play. However, Texas has been playing even better than these numbers suggest. They are averaging 85.2 points per game over their last four games, beating Texas Tech on the road and covering against Baylor as eight-point underdogs.
Kansas State's offense hasn't been a strength of the team this season. They rank 234th in the country, averaging just 72.2 points per game. Texas' defense has performed well enough to get them the seventh seed in the Big 12. They are 107th in college basketball overall, allowing 69.6 points per game.
Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick
The only question mark for the Longhorns in this game would be going against the Wildcats defense. However, Texas' offense has shown a turnaround over the last five games and will be no match for the Wildcats if they bring the same intensity level. The Wildcats offense doesn't have the firepower to keep up with a team averaging 85.2 points per game over their last five against Texas' defense.
Final Kansas State-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas -4.5 (-105)