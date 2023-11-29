Kanye West receives flak from Jewish communities over "antisemite" and "misogynist" song lyric.

Kanye West is facing criticism from prominent Jewish advocacy groups for his controversial lyrics in the new track ‘Vultures.' The rapper claims in the song that he cannot be antisemitic because he has been involved with a Jewish woman.

Per TMZ, a spokesperson for the Anti-Defamation League expressed strong disapproval, for Kanye West's song. “At a time of rising antisemitism worldwide, it’s disgusting to see Kanye once again use his platform to spew Jew hatred.”

Long before the song released, West has been making antisemite comments for the Jewish population. At some point, even praised nazis as well.

Now, the league criticizing Kanye as an “unrepentant antisemite and clearly a misogynist” received support from Jews themselves.

Richard Hirschhaut from the American Jewish Committee echoed the sentiment from the organization. He called Kanye's expression of anti-Jewish sentiments “particularly pathetic and sad.” Hirschhaut emphasized the gravity of promoting such language, especially during a sensitive time for the Jewish community. Labeling it as “unforgivable.”

The controversy stems from Kanye's live performance of the offensive lyrics at a nightclub in Dubai over the weekend. Alongside Ty Dolla $ign and Lil Durk. The song had been leaked earlier in the month as part of Kanye's collaboration on Ty Dolla $ign's album in the Middle East.

Despite the condemnation from advocacy groups, Kanye West shows no signs of backing down from the controversial lyrics. Much like the way he did Taylor Swift with the ‘Famous' song. Once again, suggesting that the criticism is falling on deaf ears.