In a surprising turn of events, Phil Manzanera, the guitarist known for his work with Roxy Music, found himself earning more money from an unexpected source than he had in his entire career spanning five decades with the band. The windfall came from royalties stemming from a guitar riff he composed decades ago, which was sampled by Jay-Z and Kanye West on their collaborative album, “Watch The Throne,” Musicradar reports.
The Serendipitous Discovery
Manzanera's journey into this windfall began on a rainy afternoon in March 2012 while driving with his son Charlie. A call from Roc-A-Fella Records revealed that the iconic duo had sampled one of his guitar riffs for their upcoming album. Initially skeptical, Manzanera entertained the notion that maybe this was all for Ray Manzarek of The Doors. However, upon further investigation, he realized the legitimacy of the claim.
The Recognizable Riff from the Past
Upon hearing the sampled track, Manzanera recognized the riff as one he had included on his 1976 solo album, “K-Scope.” The riff, a brief sequence of around 20 notes, was born out of a spontaneous moment of creativity during the album's recording process. Despite its fleeting origin, the riff resurfaced decades later, breathing new life into Manzanera's musical legacy.
Navigating Royalties and Rights
Manzanera's subsequent inquiry with Virgin Records revealed that they had been in discussions with Roc-A-Fella Records regarding the sample. While Virgin owned the copyright to the riff, Manzanera was pleasantly surprised to learn that he would receive a third of the royalties resulting from the track's sales. This unexpected financial boon underscored the intricate web of rights and negotiations inherent in the music industry.
The Impact of “Watch The Throne”
“Watch The Throne,” released in August 2011, received widespread acclaim and commercial success, earning platinum status in the US and Denmark and gold status in the UK. The album's popularity was further amplified by its inclusion in various advertisements, amplifying the reach and impact of Manzanera's sampled riff.
Reflecting on the Unforeseen Rewards
Manzanera's newfound financial success from a riff composed on a whim decades earlier led him to reflect on the unpredictable nature of the music industry. Expressing gratitude to Jay-Z, Kanye West, Virgin Records, and Universal, Manzanera acknowledged the capricious yet rewarding nature of rock'n'roll. The experience served as a testament to the enduring legacy of musical creativity and the potential for unexpected opportunities to arise even decades after their inception.
In conclusion, Phil Manzanera's journey from composing a guitar riff in 1976 to earning unexpected royalties from Jay-Z and Kanye West's “Watch The Throne” exemplifies the serendipitous nature of the music industry. Through a chance sampling, Manzanera experienced a significant financial windfall that surpassed his earnings from his extensive tenure with Roxy Music. His story serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of creative expression and the unpredictable paths it may lead to in the ever-evolving landscape of music.
