For those of you on the edge of your seats waiting to hear if Kanye West is planning to run for office again in the 2024 presidential election — first of all, what is wrong with you?! And second, I have breaking news — the rapper, turned arch conservative Trump ally, turned antisemitic disgraced Yeezy shoe mogul is… not running for president again. Sorry to crush your dreams.

This update comes courtesy of West's lawyer, who probably wondered as the obvious words came out of his mouth how three years at an expensive law school could have so ill-prepared him for this moment.

West, who infamously in 2020 decided he was “walking” (not running) for president after entering the race late, didn't prove so much a political spoiler as a punchline on the campaign trail whose candidacy wasn't really taken seriously by anyone.

That may have had something to do with the fact that he called the political group he would be affiliated with the Birthday Party, and his initial campaign art quizzically consisted of pictures of Vogue editor Anna Wintour and the actress Kirsten Dunst, who tweeted at the time “What's the message here and why am I apart of it?”

What indeed, Kirsten?

Back in 2020, Kanye West said he believed he would eventually be president. Perhaps he meant sometime in the very distant future because it appears he has no aims to run again anytime soon. Maybe he's hard at work devising his political platform for 2028. Or maybe West is just too busy scaring off pedicurists who hurt his little piggy and mooning Italians from a Venice river taxi. Regardless of what is keeping his presidential ambitions at bay for the next election cycle, at least we can all breath a sigh of relief… for now.