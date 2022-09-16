Kayvon Thibodeaux’s Week 2 status takes hit after latest Giants injury report

The New York Giants recent injury report does not bode well for Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thibodeaux is listed as doubtful due to a knee injury, per Ryan Dunleavy. Azeez Ojulari is also listed as doubtful, while Kadarius Toney is listed as questionable.

The Giants are hoping to move to 2-0 on the season after earning a Week 1 victory. But doing so without Thibodeaux will be difficult. Kayvon Thibodeaux’s doubtful status comes as a surprise after he made rather encouraging remarks earlier in the week.

“It feels a lot better,” Thibodeaux said of his knee. “I’ve just been making really good gains every day, just continuing to kind of bring back those reps, a different kind of motion, and getting comfortable back in my position.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux also gave a self-report that certainly contrasts with this recent doubtful update.

“I wouldn’t call it unlikely,” He said in reference to playing on Sunday. “I want to make sure. We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there.”

Players tend to share optimistic injury reports with the media regardless of the situation. They want to do everything in their power to play so they have no reason to share pessimistic answers. However, Kayvon Thibodeaux will likely not suit up on Sunday barring unforeseen circumstances.

Nevertheless, the Giants are hopeful he will return by Week 3. Thibodeaux projects to be a crucial piece to the puzzle moving forward in New York. As a result, the Giants will not risk bringing him back earlier than necessary.