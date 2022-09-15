Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux drops ‘confident’ update on Week 2 status

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux was out of the lineup for Week 1 while dealing with an injury he picked up in the preseason, but the first-round pick is hopeful of making his NFL debut in Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers. Via SI.com, Thibodeaux indicated his knee has been progressing well and he expects to be on the field this weekend.

“It feels a lot better,” Thibodeaux said of his knee. “I’ve just been making really good gains every day, just continuing to kind of bring back those reps, a different kind of motion, and getting comfortable back in my position.

Thibodeaux sustained a sprained MCL during the preseason after getting blocked low by Cincinnati Bengals’ Thaddeus Moss. He’s been out ever since, though he returned to practice this week ahead of the matchup with the Panthers.

The No. 5 overall pick figures to slot into the starting lineup on the EDGE if he’s able to play. Until his status is determined, Thibodeaux is focused on limiting pain.

“Just trying to tolerate the pain and make sure I don’t do too much and reaggravate it,” he said via SI.com. “Make sure I really do everything in my capacity and just continue to try to push that envelope.” When asked about playing in Week 2, Thibodeaux said; “I wouldn’t call it unlikely. I want to make sure. We want to cross our T’s and dot our I’s before I get back out there.”

Kayvon Thibodeaux was a standout player at the University of Oregon prior to getting drafted with the fifth overall pick in 2022. During his senior season, the 21-year-old featured in 10 games, recording 49 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks, and 2 forced fumbles.