Kadarius Toney’s fantasy football managers won’t like Giants’ Brian Daboll’s latest comments

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll revealed that wide receiver Kadarius Toney’s hamstring tightened up during a recent practice, per Dan Duggan. It would be one thing if there was no previous injury history. However, the tight hamstring is on the same leg that Toney injured during training camp. The Giants will take a very cautious approach moving forward.

Kadarius Toney, a second-year player, displayed potential with the Giants last season. He recorded 39 receptions on 57 targets in 10 games. Although he was unable to reel in a touchdown reception, he did tally 420 receiving yards. Unfortunately for Toney, the Giants have displayed hesitancy in utilizing him on a consistent basis.

In order for Kadarius Toney to find regular playing time, he needs to get fully healthy. This lingering issue will cause New York to move in a different direction until he’s completely ready to roll. New York likely still believes in his talent. The Florida Gators product is just 23-years old and may be able to develop into a reliable receiving option down the road.

Fantasy football owners will need to make a decision on Kadarius Toney as well. He is a buy-low candidate if he’s owned in leagues. However, he may be available on the waiver wire in shallower leagues. If Toney gets healthy, he is someone worth rostering. The only other hold-up in his development is consistent playing time.

Meanwhile, the Giants are looking to move to 2-0 on the season in their Week 2 clash with the Carolina Panthers. The Giants and fantasy football owners are hopeful Kadarius Toney can get healthy and return sooner rather than later.