Kendall Jenner walked the runway during Paris Fashion Week for Jacquemus where she wore a short white puffy dress. Trolls, however, were not too kind to the model saying that the dress she wore on the runway resemebled a diaper.

In a video uploaded to Instagram from Vogue India's official page, trolls said that her strapless mini dress was not giving.

“Looks like she’s wearing a diaper,” one troll commented. “It’s giving diaper,” another added.

Another troll chimed in, “What nonsense is this in the name of fashion.”

This is not the first time that the 818 Tequila founder has been harrassed by trolls online. Back in February, trolls examined Kendall Jenner's hands and accused her of using photoshop to make her fingers so that her hands appear smaller.

Her fellow model BFF Hailey Bieber shot a short video of Kendall's hand to show fans and debunk the rumors.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Sitting here analyzing, look how bizarre her hand looks normally,” the Rhode Beauty founder said zooming in on her Jenner's hand per LifeAndStyleMag. “This is live. Live footage of the hand.”

“Been had long a** hands x fingers,” Hailey captioned the video.

Jenner also knows how to laugh at herself when she goes viral for mishaps. She went viral for how she was cutting a cucumber on ‘The Kardashians.' Jenner told the cameras back in May 2022: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me.”

“Let me just say I successfully cut ‘the cucumber,’” Jenner told WSJ Magazine. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber, and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.”

New episodes of The Kardashians air Thursday at 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.