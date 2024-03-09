The Kardashians have finally released their season 5 trailer! The 15-second trailer stars Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner. The teaser leaves much to the imagination as it is only a glamour shot of the Jenner and Kardashian tribe. However, in the end, the trailer did reveal an important piece of information: the premiere date.
The Kardashians will return for season five of the reality show on May 23.
Last Season On The Kardashians
On season four of The Kardashians, it began pretty rocky between Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian. Their verbal fight went viral as the two were still bickering over Kourtney's Italy wedding. In season three, Kourtney believed that Kim used her wedding as a “business opportunity” after Kim worked with Dolce & Gabbana on a collection that she thought mirrored her wedding theme of vintage fashion. Kourtney alleges that Kim was not supportive of her wedding even after the so-called betrayal. In season four, the sisters went at it again in a scathing phone call where Kourtney called Kim a “witch.” However, they soon made up again and hopefully this time for good.
Another drama-filled part of season four of The Kardashians had to deal with Tristan Thompson. Thompson shares two children with Khloe.
Thompson went on an apology tour about his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. One person he spoke to was Kylie about how the situation with Jordyn affected their friendship.
“I think you were affected most by the situation with losing a sister, basically. You lost Jordyn, who’s a big part of your life, and I know how much she meant to your life and your guys’ connection,” Thompson told Jenner during the episode. “You guys were like two peas in a pod. And the fact that I put her and myself in a situation that wasn’t right and wasn’t smart. ‘Cause at the end of the day you have your best friend, and you have your sister who you love more than anything else, so it’s 100 percent on me.”
The NBA star also apologized to Kourtney, who said she forgives but does not forget.
“Tristan has made horrible decisions and choices with my sister,” Kourtney said in her confessional. “There's times when I'm so triggered by him I can't be around him and then there's times when I just let it go because we just want harmony and, you know, he's the father of my niece and nephew.”
Take a look at the season five trailer below: