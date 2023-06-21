Kendall Jenner, the Kardashian star known for her privacy, has surprised fans with a revelation about her future plans for motherhood. The 27-year-old model, who is the only Kardashian sister without children, recently opened up about her desire to have kids someday, Yahoo reports.

“I'm excited for that time in my life,” Kendall shared, hinting at her aspirations of becoming a mother. When asked if she would consider raising her children away from Los Angeles, where the Kardashian family is usually based, Kendall playfully responded, “Oh yeah. You heard it here first.”

Kendall Jenner admits she's "excited" to have kids one day & says she'll leave LA when she does https://t.co/7oJehzo74P pic.twitter.com/ieiOtU75mS — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) June 21, 2023

In a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, the topic of Kendall Jenner having a child came up. Kris mentioned the idea, stating, “I was just thinking, maybe it's time to, you know, have a baby.” Kendall, taken aback by the suggestion, expressed her discomfort and asserted her independence, saying, “You keep telling me, ‘You're not getting any younger,' but guess what? It's my life. I don't know if I'm ready yet.”

In a confessional, Kendall Jenner explained that she still has much to figure out before welcoming a child into her life, emphasizing that she is currently enjoying her independence. Kris, however, reminded her of the biological aspect, mentioning that her egg count decreases with each passing year.

Seeking a second opinion, Kris consulted with gynecologist Dr. A, who had been assisting Kourtney Kardashian on her fertility journey. Dr. A suggested that Kendall, if she has a partner, should consider freezing her eggs as a precautionary measure. She emphasized that the younger one is, the better the quality of the eggs.

After the call, Kris playfully teased, “I think it's unanimous. We're gonna have a baby.” Despite the humorous remark, Kendall's stance on motherhood remains firm, with her stating that she wants to take her time and focus on herself for now.