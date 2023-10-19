In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,' Khloé Kardashian confesses that she can't trust her taste in a man.

For context, during the episode, Khloé and Kris Jenner undertook the task of interviewing potential suitors for Scott Disick. With the help of a professional matchmaker. Five women were shortlisted. Eventually, Kris suggests one of the candidates, Celine, as a potential match for Khloé's brother, Rob Kardashian. To which Khloé jokingly mentioned “one brother at a time.”

In a confessional, Kris Jenner admitted that she couldn't help but think of Rob as a mother. Though the screenings were ostensibly for Scott.

The process led Khloé to quip that she wished someone would do the same for her in the future. But clarified she wasn't ready to date yet.

“When I'm ready to date, I don’t think I would be mad if my sisters did this for me, cause they would probably be better at picking than maybe I would. I don’t trust my own picking most of the time, clearly.”

Now, Kim Kardashian previously attempted to set Khloé Kardashian up with a man from Milan. But faced resistance.

Khloé's guarded quest for love comes after her high-profile breakup with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares a daughter and welcomed a son via surrogate. Recent reports suggest a renewed closeness between Khloé and Tristan following his mother's passing.

The Kardashian family's dating escapades continue to unfold in “The Kardashians,” with new episodes available every Thursday on Hulu.

Khloé's journey in the realm of romance coincides with her sisters' matchmaking efforts for Scott, sparking humor and contemplation on their future dating prospects.